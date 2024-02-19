LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Little Falls' Lincoln and Lindbergh Elementary schools will have a new structure for the 2024-2025 school year. The Little Falls School Board approved Grade Level Banding (GLB) for the two schools by a 6-0 vote at their last meeting.

The approval means Lincoln will become a pre-school through grade 2 school and Lindbergh will become a grade 3 through 5 school. The school district sent out a letter to all parents informing them of the change last week.

Superintendent Greg Johnson says they will work closely with staff and families to set up a transition plan, and they are committed to ensuring a smooth change for all involved. Lincoln and Lindbergh Elementary will both remain K through 5 schools until the GLB is implemented.

