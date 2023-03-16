UPDATE: Gas Leak Repaired, Roads Reopen in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police say roads have reopen after crews repaired a gas leak.
Several homes and businesses in Waite Park had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas line was hit during a digging project in the 400 block of 3rd Street South.
Xcel Energy crews were able to repair the damage and no injures were reported as a result of the leak.
Waite Park police thanks residents for their cooperation during the road closure.
