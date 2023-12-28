Update: Driver In Deadly Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In to Police
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The Willmar Police Department has released more information on a deadly hit-and-run.
They say the man who died has been identified as 52-year-old Jason Jarvis of Cokato.
He had been crossing 1st Street South at Willmar Avenue on Tuesday at about 8:00 p.m. when he was hit.
On Wednesday afternoon a 33-year-old man from Willmar turned himself in to police. He is cooperating with police.
A 2012 black VW Passat with out-of-state license plates was seized as evidence. Police say the investigation is ongoing including potential charges against the 33-year-old driver.
