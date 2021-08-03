The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masks be worn indoors by all people in counties that are reporting substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

As of today, forty-four of Minnesota's eighty-seven counties meet that criteria. The revised guidance comes as concerns grow regarding a nationwide spike in delta variant COVID-19 infections.

Last week the CDC announced that it was recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals alike return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Yesterday's 35 Counties Recommended for Indoor Masks

Centers for Disease Control

Get our free mobile app

Today's 44 Counties Recommended for Indoor Masks

Centers for Disease Control

CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in These Minnesota Counties

Aitkin County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Anoka Count y (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Benton County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Big Stone County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Carver County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Chicago County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Crow Wing County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Dakota County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Dodge County (high risk)

(high risk) Douglas County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Faribault County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Fillmore County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Freeborn County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Hennepin County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Houston County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Hubbard County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Isanti County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Kandiyohi County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Kittson County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Le Sueur County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Lake County (high risk)

(high risk) Lake of The Woods County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Lyon County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Mcleod County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Meeker County (substantial risk) ← Upgraded to high today

(substantial risk) ← Upgraded to high today Morrison County (high risk)

(high risk) Nobles County (high risk) ← Upgraded to high today

(high risk) ← Upgraded to high today Olmstead County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Ramsey County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Redwood County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Renville County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Rice County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Rock County (substantial risk) ← Upgraded to high today

(substantial risk) ← Upgraded to high today Scott County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Sherburne County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Sibley County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Stearns County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) St. Louis County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Swift County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Todd County (substantial risk) ← Added today

(substantial risk) ← Added today Traverse County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Waseca County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Washington County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Wilkin County (high risk) ← Upgraded to high today

(high risk) ← Upgraded to high today Winona County (substantial risk)

(substantial risk) Wright County (substantial risk)

Centers for Disease Control

The State of Minnesota is now offering a $100 Visa gift card to unvaccinated individuals 12 and older who get their first COVID-19 vaccination dose through August 15th.

The Centers for Disease Control is also recommending that all K-12 students, teachers, staff and visitors wear masks inside school buildings to start the new school year, regardless of vaccination status.

The University of Minnesota has announced that everyone indoors on campus (vaccinated & unvaccinated) must wear a mask effective August 3rd.

Target has announced that all employees will be required to wear masks beginning on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CHECK IT OUT: Here's how to stop your glasses from fogging while wearing a face mask