Update: Brainerd Man Charged With Murder of Daughter’s Boyfriend

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Crow Wing County man allegedly shot his daughter's boyfriend because he thought he was abusing her.

According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Michael Leflex told his daughter's landlord that he was going to kill 23-year-old Bryce Brogle and that he already had a hole dug.

Laflex is accused of shooting Brogle in a storage unit complex north of Brainerd last week. On Saturday a search warrant at the storage unit was used where a substance testing positive for blood was found and a bottle of bleach was recovered. On Sunday law enforcement searched public land in Crow Wing County where they found a gravesite with Brogle's body with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be a distant gunshot wound to the head.