Update: BCA Releases Name of Suspect in Officer Shooting

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more information about the incident on Monday where an officer was shot in Granite Falls.

They say 26-year-old William Schindler of Granite Falls was not hurt when officers served a search warrant for his arrest.

Willmar Police Officer Jason Hay fired his gun. He was the officer who was struck by gunfire. He was taken to Granite Falls Hospital where he was treated and released.

A Swift County Sheriff's Deputy also fired his gun. He is not being named because he works in an undercover capacity.

The incident began at 4:00 p.m. Monday as members of a Task Force were serving a felony warrant for Schindler's arrest on drug and weapons charges. As a person in the home opened the door for the officers they were met with gunfire.

After a standoff, Schindler was arrested.

