Updated: 1:00 p.m. 10-12-2023

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Five law enforcement officers and a suspect were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed in Benton County.

Five members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force were shot while serving the warrant in the area of 190th Avenue and Glendorado Road Northeast.

All officers are expected to survive. Officials say three are members of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, one is from the Princeton Police Department, and one is from the Elk River Police Department.

The suspect was also injured after an exchange of gunfire with authorities. His name and condition are unknown.

The names of the officers are being withheld at this time.



This is an evolving situation. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the Benton County Courthouse.

