Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12.

Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and $1.15 higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week averaging $3.34.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says the falling prices are largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel. They expect slow declines to continue in the next few weeks as stations continue to sell through their higher-priced inventory.