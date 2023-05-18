Unwanted Guest Evicted From Minnesota Home

When I lived in Florida for a decade, it was a pretty common thing for a snake to take up residence in or around your home. As long as they weren't poisonous, I really had no problem with them. If fact, every morning I would encounter a 4 to 5 foot rat snake slithering through the yard.

A homeowner in Coon Rapids had to call the Coon Rapids Police Department to get a CSO out to their house to remove a snake. According to KSTP-TV the unwanted house guest was a 5 foot Bull Snake.

As you can see from the pictures, that's a pretty good sized snake. Bull Snakes are the largest in Minnesota. This one is about 5 feet long but they can grow to about 8 feet long.

Can you imagine encountering this size snake in your home? The CSO that was sent to the home to deal with the snake wasn't shy about letting us know that snake evictions were not the favorite part of her job.

"99% of the time being a CSO you get to help very cute creatures. The other 1% we try not to think about 🐍." said CSO Sullivan

CSO Sullivan used one of those retractable leashes like they use to secure animals like racoons, dogs, cats and now snakes. She just slipped the knot around the snake's neck and kept the snake a safe distance.

If you are concerned about the snakes fate, no worries. The snake was released into Bunker Hill Recreation Park. So maybe it'll make it's next trip to your house, or not.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

