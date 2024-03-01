Unlocking The Power Of Tums: A MN Gardener’s Secret Weapon

ARE TUMS GOOD FOR TOMATO PLANTS?

Spring is right around the corner, and I can't wait to get outside and start planting some fruits and veggies in my small garden. I'm looking for all the latest hacks to grow the best possible plants this year. That's why I was so excited when I heard that I can grow some pretty awesome tomato plants by using Tums! Maybe one of the most important things that a Tums can do for your tomato plant? Prevent blossom end rot!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

HEALTHY PLANTS

Ehow.com answered the question: Are Tums good for tomatoes? The answer was basically, YES! Yara.us says that tomatoes use calcium to form and maintain the structure of their cells, balance their salt levels, and regulate their stomata, allowing water to move through the plant.

OTHER PLANTS THAT BENEFIT FROM CALCIUM

According to Ehow.com, Tums can be used for lots of plants, including tomato plants, pepper plants, zucchini plants, and squash plants, because they contain calcium carbonate, and the best time to use it, is when you are planting them.

Photo by Josephine Baran on Unsplash Photo by Josephine Baran on Unsplash loading...

HOW TO APPLY

It is recommended that you first crush the Tums into a fine powder. If you are just planting one tomato plant, just crush up one Tums and put it into the hole before you put your seed or small plant in the dirt.

If you are planning a bed of tomatoes, they say that you should mix the Tums powder of about a dozen Tums tablets with the soil first, and then plant the tomato seeds or small tomato plants in the ground. There are other forms of calcium that you can use as well; including eggshells, bone meal, gypsum, or pure calcium nitrate. You can also just use a tomato fertilizer with calcium in it already, which works if you are planting lots of pots.

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15107,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15233,"3":{"1":0},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Calibri, sans-serif","16":8}">