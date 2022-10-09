United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week.

United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

According to the organization, a recent study found a significant number of parents in the area struggle to find care for their kids that can fit into both their budget and schedule, with some choosing to leave the workforce altogether.

Minnesota has the third highest childcare cost in the United States with an estimated average total of just over $16,000 annually.

The purpose of the fair is to discuss the effects of childcare shortages locally and explore possible solutions to help both companies and workers.

The event is free to attend and runs from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. in the American Heritage National Bank conference room.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.