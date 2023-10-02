Unique Minnesota Restaurant Closing Less Than A Year From Opening It’s Doors

GOODBYE SHAKOPEE HOUSE

A speakeasy-style restaurant known as, The Shakopee House, which opened less than a year ago in November of 2022, is already closing it's doors.

Formerly known as Dangerfield's Restaurant, located at 1st Avenue East in Shakopee, sent out a heartfelt message through social media, saying that they were unable to find a way to sustain the business and still ensure its future. So they are going to be open through the weekend, and all of the proceeds will be going to their talented staff, to help them transition to one of the owner's other restaurants.

Take a look at the excitement that surrounded the opening of The Shakopee House in the video below.

Get our free mobile app

TRANSPARENCY

The owners say that they want to be fully transparent with the future, but at this time they don't know what is next for the 100-year-old building. All they know is that the huge location which includes two bars, four patios, and multiple dining rooms, along with two floods since they've had the property, was just too much for them to overcome in their first year of business.

There was another bit of good news for the people who loved their Tiki bar. the social media post reads:

'While this chapter is closing, I want to share some encouraging news. In the coming weeks, we will be moving Rum Row Tiki Bar to the back room of Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen. This move will allow us to keep our fun, tropical tiki bar alive in a beautiful space that won't flood and has a covered patio.

Thank you, Shakopee, for the love, support, and unforgettable moments. We hope to see you in the days ahead as we bid farewell to the place that has meant so much to all of us. Please remember to be kind to our team during this difficult time.

Sincerely, Tony'

COMMENTS

Hundreds of people who loved the restaurant were sad to see the news that was posted, but left positive and encouraging messages, wishing well to the owners as well as the staff on future endeavors. See the entire social media post below.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson