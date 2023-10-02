A Popular MN Family Destination Hosting Jack-O-Lantern Festival

KABI Treks/Youtube.com KABI Treks/Youtube.com loading...

PUMPKINS, GHOULS & GOBLINS...OH MY!

There is something I've been wanting to do for years now, and maybe this will be the year I do it. I love the month of October; the fun, the festivities, and the Jack-O-Lanterns!

As a kid, I loved carving pumpkins, and even as I grew older, had lots of fun trying to carve more difficult pictures in my pumpkins as I started having kids of my own.

That's why I would really like to go to this year's Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event happening now through November 4th. The event is open rain or shine, but in severe weather, they may cancel. All tickets to this event are sold online so make sure you have your ticket before you go to the event. Get your tickets now by clicking HERE.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT AT THIS YEARS EVENT?

This year's trail will take you through all of the seasons, and you will see hundreds of pumpkins carved by talented artists. Tickets range from $18-$24 for adults, and $14 to $20 for children and seniors.

All tickets are timed, and they recommend that you arrive before your scheduled event at least 30 minutes ahead of time.

Season beverages and foods will be available for purchase at Central Plaza, as well as various locations on your way to, from, and through the trail.

THE TRAIL

To get to the actual pumpkin trail, it takes about 10 minutes to walk this 1/4 mile trail. By the way, wear some good shoes, as this is a little bit challenging terrain to walk on. Once you get to the Jack-O-Lantern trail, it takes about 40 to 50 minutes to walk through the entire pumpkin trail experience.

SPECIAL SENSORY DATES AND TIMES

This spectacular pumpkin display should be enjoyed by all, so from October 30th through November 4th, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, reduced volume on sound effects and fog, and they will reduce capacity so that golf carts will be allowed on the trail for those who need a little less intense of an experience. These tickets will be on a first come first serve basis.

If you want a sneak peek at what the fun festival is like, take a look at the video below.

