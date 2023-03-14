Ultimate Sports Bar Seeks Rezoning for Parking Lot Expansion

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- More parking may soon be available at a popular Waite Park business.

During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will hold a public hearing to consider a rezoning and variance request for the Ultimate Sports Bar.

Waite Park Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the bars owner, Tom Frericks, has plans to buy the house north of the existing Ultimate parking lot and turn the property into a 45 stall parking lot.

The rezoning request would change the property from Single-family residential to a General Business district to align with the remainder of the Ultimate property.

Noerenberg says by rezoning the property, it would help reduce the significant amount of on-street parking near the business, which has been problematic for residents.

The variance request would also reduce the required 15 foot setback between properties to zero in order to maximize the use of the property for parking stalls.

If approved by the planning commission, the request would then be brought before the city council for final approval.

