U.S. Drought Monitor Releases Updated Numbers
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The dry and drought conditions continue to get worse for Minnesota.
The update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 77 percent last week. The Moderate Drought area is now at 36 percent, compared to 35 percent a week ago. The Severe Drought is up to 12 percent from 11 percent last week. The Extreme Drought area remains at four percent of the state.
The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we've had 2.43 inches of rain so far since September 1st, which is 1.71 inches below normal. However, we're still 3.55 inches above normal for precipitation for the year to date.
