Two Fatal Crashes in Aitkin County on Tuesday Morning
McGREGOR (WJON News) -- There were two deadly crashes involving semis at almost the same time both in Aitkin County on Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the first crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Highway 65 at 1st Street South in Williams Township near McGregor.
A semi driven by 58-year-old Edward Casterlow was going north on the highway in McGrath when it left the road and rolled into the ditch coming to a rest on its passenger side.
Casterlow was taken to Mora Hospital where he died.
Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The second crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in Jevne Township.
A pickup was going east on the highway when it lost control and collided with a semi that was heading west.
The pickup driver, an 83-year-old man from Palisade, died in the crash. His name has not been released.
The semi driver, 53-year-old Robert Hannahs of Nisswa, was taken to Aitkin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.