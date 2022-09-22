You can listen to the interview with Lillian and her mother Alyssa, and Rya and her mother Renee by clicking on the player below.

MEET LILLIAN AND RYA

The Rockin' Warriors Ride is being put on by two brave young girls named Lillian and Rya, along with their families and contributing businesses, to help support three important organizations that provide essential help for those families in our area that have a child going thru a cancer journey. Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More. Both of these young ladies have been on their own cancer journeys, and are still in it; but they decided they wanted to do something about it, and help other families going through the same struggles.

EVENT DETAILS

The event will begin at Rudolph's Redneck Roost in Holdingford on Saturday, October 1st at Noon. Anyone that wants to ride can bring their side-by-side, motorcycles, Collector's Cars; whatever your ride, bring it! Everyone will be rolling out of Rudolph's at approximately 1:30 pm, and make their way to Howie's Corner Bar in St. Stephen for an hour.

Then it's on to Bialka's, in Opole for a silent auction and to chill from 3:30-4:30 pm.

Then it's on to The Holdingford Legion for some delicious food donated by Rudolph's Redneck Roos for a Free Will donation, with all the proceeds going to benefit the cause. This will go from approximately 5 to 7:30 pm.

Then it's off to the streets for some live music from the band Upsurge from 8 pm until Midnight for everyone young and old alike, do dance the night away, knowing we all did our part to kick cancer's butt on behalf of two brave little girls and their families, that pulled us all together.

Lillian and Rya have been there for each other, and Lillian was able to be there when the Wishes and More Foundation of Minnesota granted Rya her wish to go to Disney. Lillian was able to take a trip to Duluth with her family earlier, so it was a treat that Lillian was able to share the great news with her friend Rya.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MAKE A DONATION

I know that not everyone will be able to attend this great event in October, but if you would like to show your support for these girls, the hard work that they and their families are doing, as well as the great organizations that support families going through these difficult times, I hope you will take the time to do so by clicking HERE to learn how you can help. You can also email Alyssa and Renee at 2rockinwarriors@gmail.com.