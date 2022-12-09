Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust

SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC.

During the investigation, authorities traced the source to an apartment in Spicer. Members with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a search warrant and arrested two people inside.

Arrested was a 24-year-old man who was wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections and a 23-year-old woman. Their names have not been released.

During the search, authorities say they found 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine, 5 1/2 pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of marijuana wax, and a cake pan containing about 1 3/4 pounds of THC laced brownies.

Investigators say items related to selling drugs, a handgun and a large amount of cash were also found inside.

The two people arrested are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail facing several drug and firearm related charges.