MEET 'SONIC ESCAPE'

No...They are not related to Sonic the Hedgehog...but your kids might be just as excited if not more, after seeing and hearing a performance by this amazing duo.

Meet "Sonic Escape," two Julliard graduates named Maria Kaneko Millar (Violin) and her husband Shawn Wyckoff (flute), whose unique blend of music has 'The

Washing Post' saying they are "Wonderfully imaginative...with a wide-ranging anything-goes sense of fun."

Youtube/Sonic Escape

THE MAGICAL SOUNDS OF 'SONIC ESCAPE'

Sonic Escape will be performing a free concert at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library this coming Saturday, September 10th from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. They have such an exciting show from the instrumentals they perform, to the dance moves they use, to the encouragement they provide to young people to pursue their musical dreams. As a flute player myself, I was absolutely awe-struck when I heard their amazing story and after hearing and watching them perform.

SONIC ESCAPE- Photo by Eitan Klein SONIC ESCAPE- Photo by Eitan Klein loading...

You can listen to my interview with Shawn and Maria by clicking on the player below:

Watch this amazing video they created in the wild, without any other humans around, fighting mosquitos and more, all for this amazing creation of a video to inspire artists to pursue their dreams.

Youtube/Sonic Escape

The free concert is for all ages and Sonic Escape hopes that you and your family will feel the urge to get up and dance, and hopefully be inspired to pursue your dreams. As a student for many years in band and choir, I highly encourage parents who want their children to join the band, to attend this show. It's amazing to see these instruments up close and personal and really get that idea of what LIVE music sounds like! What a treat!

