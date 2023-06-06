Two $50,000 Lottery Winners in Sherburne County on Same Day
ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- There was not just one, but two big lottery winners in Sherburne County on Friday.
The Minnesota State Lottery says two people playing the scratch-off game Diamond Riches each won $50,000.
One lucky winner bought their ticket at Cub Foods in Elk River, and the other winner bought their ticket at the Holiday StationStore in Zimmerman.
Tickets are $50 each to play Diamond Riches. The top prize is $50,000.
Get our free mobile app
Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names and cities of the winners are private data and will not be released.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Camp Courage in Maple Lake Getting Bonding Money
- Eastside Construction: Copper Kitchen Balancing New, Tradition
- Bistro With Arts Vibe Planned for East St. Cloud
- Bonding Money Allows Children's Museum to Complete Construction
- New Coffee Bar Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
From Stonewall to the 2022 midterm elections, Stacker takes a look back at over 50 years of significant moments in the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and around the world.