Two $50,000 Lottery Winners in Sherburne County on Same Day

ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- There was not just one, but two big lottery winners in Sherburne County on Friday.

The Minnesota State Lottery says two people playing the scratch-off game Diamond Riches each won $50,000.

One lucky winner bought their ticket at Cub Foods in Elk River, and the other winner bought their ticket at the Holiday StationStore in Zimmerman.

Tickets are $50 each to play Diamond Riches. The top prize is $50,000.

Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names and cities of the winners are private data and will not be released.

