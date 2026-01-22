The Minnesota Twins' annual Winter Caravan made a stop at Best Western Plus Kelly Inn on a chilly Wednesday night, with a packed house enjoying baseball stories and looking forward to summer.

Current pitchers Justin Topa and Mick Abel were joined by Twins play-by-play voice Cory Provus, bullpen coach LaTroy Hawkins and General Manager Jeremy Zoll. The night was emceed by a very jovial Provus, who began the program by interviewing the different members of the panel while the crowd enjoyed a ballpark style meal from Sterling Catering.

That was followed by a lengthy q-and-a from the nearly 200 fans in attendance. Finally, a raffle was held for prizes and every fan was welcome to get an autograph and/or photo.

NOTES FROM THE CARAVAN

- With Hawkins moving from his part-time job in the broadcast booth to the coaching side, Provus revealed that Hall of Famer Paul Molitor will take over for those games, with Justin Morneau, Trevor Plouffe and Denard Span among those also providing commentary this summer.

- Twins prospect Walker Jenkins, who has been rocketing his way through the minors at a young age, will play all three outfield spots during Spring Training, per General Manager Jeremy Zoll. He has mainly been a center fielder to this point.

- The team is very excited about playing at the Field of Dreams this summer. The Twins will play against the Phillies in Iowa on August 13th.

