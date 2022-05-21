Twins Top Royals, Norsemen Drop Game One to Anchorage

The Minnesota Twins opened up the weekend series with a win over Kansas City, but the St. Cloud Norsemen came up short in game one of the Robertson Cup semifinals against Anchorage Friday night. On Saturday the Minnesota Lynx will look to stop their slump when they travel to Dallas.

RECAPS:

- The Twins used a late push to beat the Royals 6-4 on Friday. Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Kyle Garlick, Gio Urshela, Max Kepler, and José Miranda each earned a run for Minnesota. Devin Smeltzer allowed five hits and one run in just over five innings. The Twins improve to 23-16 and the Royals fall to 14-24. The teams will return to Kauffman Stadium on Saturday for game two. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen fell 2-1 to the Wolverines in overtime. Blake Perbix netted the lone goal for the Norsemen. St. Cloud outshot Anchorage 49-21 in the loss. The Norsemen now trail 0-1 in the best of three series. They will get a chance to tie things up or risk going home in game two on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m. in Blaine.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (1-5) will face the Wings (3-2) in Dallas on Saturday to kick off the third week of the season. Minnesota has struggled to find a rhythm so far, but the return of Kayla McBride from a stint in Turkey lifted the Lynx to their first win on Tuesday. The Wings are currently on a one-game winning streak and sit in second place in the Western Conference while Minnesota sits in sixth. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks