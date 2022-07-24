Twins Look Solid to Beat Tigers, Rox Drop Game One to Duluth

The Minnesota Twins looked sharp after the All-Star Break, beating Detroit on the road to start the two-game series, while the St. Cloud Rox dropped a low-scoring game to the Duluth Huskies on Saturday. On Sunday the Minnesota Lynx will take on Connecticut for the second time this season as they try to claw their way back up the standings.

RECAPS:

- The Twins clicked on all cylinders in an 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in their first matchup after the All-Star Break on Saturday. Alex Kirilloff scored two runs for Minnesota in the win. Joe Ryan finished with seven strikeouts and allowed four hits and one run in nearly six innings. The Twins improve to 51-44 and the Tigers drop to 38-57. The teams will complete the series on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 WJON.

- The Rox lost a close one 2-1 to Duluth in game one of the four-game series. Ethan Mann scored the lone run for St. Cloud. Relief Pitcher Jonathan Martinez gave up the game-winning run to Duluth in the bottom of the ninth in the form of a sacrifice fly. The Rox slip down to 35-13 and the Huskies improve to 26-22. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- Post-season hopes are on the line when the 11th place Lynx host the 3rd place Sun on Sunday. Minnesota is currently two games behind the Phoenix Mercury who for the time being sit in the final playoff spot as the no. 8 seed. The Lynx fell to Connecticut 94-84 on Friday in the first of three games between the teams this season. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Target Center.