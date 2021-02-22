Twins Make a Plan to Have Fans at Target Field for Season Opener
The Minnesota Twins and Target Field have created a plan to have fans safely in the stands for Opening Day of the 2021 season. Now it is up to Governor Walz to approve it. WCCO has reported that a proposal went to Gov. Walz detailing the plan for keeping fans spaced out and below his required capacity limits to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Target Field in Minneapolis can accommodate about 38,000 people, but this proposal outlines a limit of 10,000 in the stands. The organization has created pods of two or four seats all around the stadium, with the other chairs being zip-tied upright and unusable.
The Twins have also teamed up with Minnesota company 3M to bring extra sanitizing measures to the facility.
If fans can be in the stands, watching a game in person it will have an impact not only on the stadium and its workers but also the surrounding bars and restaurants. 10,000 people coming into town for a game creates foot traffic that wouldn't otherwise be there.
I know when my group of friends goes down to a Twins game we always meet at a bar near Target Field before hand to grab a drink or two before heading in to cheer on the team and chow down on a helmet full of nachos. I'm hoping that experience will be possible this summer.
The Minnesota Twins home opener is scheduled for April 8th against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 pm.
The Minnesota Twins' 2021 Offseason Adds
7 Things Minnesotans Miss Most About Summer in the Dead of Winter