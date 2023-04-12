Twins Extend Beer Sales To Make Up For Shorter Games

For as long as I can remember, the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game has always been 'last call,' meaning grab whatever beers (or $20 bloody marys) you want for the end of the game before sales ended.

This year, MLB has introduced a 'pitch clock' meant to speed up the pace of the games... and it is working. Games have gone from routinely topping three hours to clocking in at about 2:40. While it has been good for the fans and their enjoyment of the games, it has left beer drinkers feeling a little shorted.

The Twins are now among a handful of teams that are allowing beer sales to extend through the eighth inning. The Twins join the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers as teams who have made the switch.

While I welcome the rule change, I do find it a bit confusing. I thought the whole reason beer sales were capped (pun intended) after the seventh inning was to give people -some- time to sober up before leaving the ballpark. This rule change would seemingly fly directly in the face of that theory... so why even it cut it off at all?

Mothers Against Drunk Driving tells ESPN that the rule change doesn't change their stance when it comes to alcohol at sporting events:

"If it cuts off sales in the seventh inning, the eighth inning or the ninth inning, that really doesn't affect our stance because, regardless, we just don't want people to drink alcohol and then drive home from the game," said Erin Payton, regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

A draft of Anheuser Busch beer will run you $12.49 at Target Field, a Summit or Sam Adams $13.99 or a can of Truly Seltzer will set you back $15.99.