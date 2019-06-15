Twins Edge Royals 2-0

The Minnesota Twins shut out the Kansas City Royals in the first game of a series of three at Target Field on Friday night.

The game was scoreless until a two-run home run by Mitch Garver gave the Twins the advantage in the bottom of the eighth.

Kyle Gibson looked sharp on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and giving up only two hits in eight innings. Taylor Rogers added one more strikeout in the final inning.

The Twins improve to 46-22. They will play game two against the Royals on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.