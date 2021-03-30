Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are set to begin the regular season on Thursday when they take on the Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on WJON.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" for our yearly Twins and Major League Baseball prediction segment. We also discussed the opening day roster and whether there were any surprises.

- The Twins sent Brent Rooker to minor league camp and kept Kyle Garlick as an extra outfielder. Was the that most surprising move of the spring? Who will man left field on opening day- Jake Cave, Garlick or Luis Arraez?

- Minnesota had a terrible spring offensively. Does Seth put much stock into performances during the spring or is the start of the regular season a 'clean slate?'

- The Twins gave starting pitcher Randy Dobnak a contract extension this week. Is the long-term deal riskier for the Twins or for Dobnak? At one point Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer were linked at the hip, have their careers taken different paths?

- Predictions! Who will win the American League and National League division titles? Who emerges from the AL and NL to the World Series? Do the White Sox have enough to get past the Twins in the Central? Did the Padres add enough to vanquish the White Sox? What about the Blue Jays in the East?

- We also predict who will be the Twins' best pitcher, best hitter, top rookie and most improved player in 2021.

