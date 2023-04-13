Twice As Nice! Second Egg Appears On St. Cloud – Based FalconCam

WE'VE GOT TWO EGGS!

We've got an update on our Peregrine falcons. There are now two eggs in the nest! I didn't realize that there is a nesting box located at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. The staff has named the female Acadia. She was banded back in 2013 and has been on the property since 2016. It's my understanding that her eggs are at the Sentinel Properties Building, Formerly Bremer Bank.

WHOSE YOUR DADDY?

The DNR doesn't know who the male is, or if he is banded; however, there seems to be a dispute about territory with the males in the area. This could be the reason there are dead prey items on the deck of the nest that the female hasn't touched. It appears that they are dead pigeons but no one is sure.

EXCITEMENT AT THE NEST THIS MORNING

This morning at 6:15 am, as I was taking some pictures from the live video feed, a bird flew into the nest, right past Acadia. I was wondering what she would do. After about 30 seconds, Acadia turned around and went after the bird. There was a short struggle, and in the picture below you can see Acadia, flying away with her prey. She returned a few minutes later and proceeded to sit on her eggs.

According to the site, Acadia's eggs are not yet in the incubation stage.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED

Watching the bird cams in our state really gives you a true picture of the struggle that our wildlife goes through on a daily basis. Some of it is hard to watch. I hope that these eggs hatch, and we have a successful season for Acadia, but as we learned by watching the devastating fall of the nest on the EagleCam a couple of weeks ago, there are just no guarantees out there. You can watch the FalconCam LIVE by clicking HERE, and go back up to four hours to see what's been happening each day.

