Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday.
The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center.
We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll do the traditional lighting of the tree.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt also starts at 5:00 p.m. in the parking ramp next to the convention center.
They'll have food, beer, and Gluhwein available for you to buy.
And that's actually imported from Germany and that is a warm spiced red wine. And of course some food and lots of crafts.
This is the 10th annual St. Cloud Weihnactsmarkt which is modeled after a traditional European holiday market.
Also, while you are downtown the weekly Thursday Night Market will also be going on from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The businesses will be open for holiday shopping, dining, and deals.