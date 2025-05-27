Town Ball Weekly – May 27th, 2025

TOWN BALL WEEKLY

Friday May 22nd

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

The Springers defeated their league foes the River Cats, they out hit them thirteen to one, including five doubles.The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw three innings and he had one walk.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Huls went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-1 with a RBI, Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Brady Klehr had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jake Carper threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Will Krenz went 1-for-3 and Callen Henkemeyer had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 HUTCHINSON 3

The Clippers out hit their foe sixteen to eight, including a homer, a triple and a double. The Clippers starting pitcher Carson Geislinger threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Heath Kramer, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Dustin Kramer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Myles Dziengel went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Caden Neiman had a RBI and a walk.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Caleb Marquardt, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Jayden Flick threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he had two strikeouts. Adam Katzenmeyer threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he had one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Adam Katzenmeyer, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayden Flick went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Matt Piehowski went 2-for-3 with a walk. Marcus Hahn went 2-for-2 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kyle Schumann went 1-for-3 and Caleb Marquardt had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them ten to four, including three doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Chase Heying threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave p three hits and he had four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Jeff Amann, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Charlie McBain went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Brayden Boesen went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, three walks and he scored two runs. Dan O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Fish went 1-for-4 for a RBI and two stolen bases, Jaylen Vorpahl had a walk and he scored a run and Callan O’ Connell had two walks and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher Ken Foster threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Alex Bohlman threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts.Tom Schaupp threw two innings, he had two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Ethan Knutson, he went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Joel Cornell went 1-for-3 with a walk. Kal Volinsky went 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch and Joey Rathman went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Easton Knealing was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Ken Foster scored a run, Jordan Schlueter and Kyler Kitzberger both had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 NORWAY LAKE SUNDERG 1

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them six to three. Their starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Drew Tangen went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run and Spencer Eisenbraun had a walk and a RBI. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 and Grayson Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

James Cortez threw four innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Weston Gjerde threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Jaiden Henjum threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Luke Jeseritz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Eli Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a walk. James Cortez and Jaiden Henjum both went 2-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5

(Saturday May 24th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Joes, they out hit them nine to eight, including a home run and a double. Brett Schlangen started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavan Schulte threw two innings, he gave up a walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Gaven Schulte, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI,for two walks and he scored a run and John Schumer went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Wes Johnson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Cody Partch was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Jacob Merrill scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Lukas Theisen, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he had a strikeout. Craig Hern threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

The Joes offense Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk and Craig Hern went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, had a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Parker Schultz had a walk and he scored a run, Sam Schneider had a sacrifice bunt and Ben Alvord had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Saturday May 24th)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eleven to five. Dalton Thelen threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Jack Boos went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a walk and Brock Rothstein went 1-for-5. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cooper Notch went 1-for-4 and Kyle Budde was hit by a pitch and he scored a run

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gabe Schweiters, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Herdering went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Isaac Rosenberger had a RBI and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-3. Kegan Stueve went 1-for-3, Connor Anderson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Braydon Dobmeier had a stolen base and a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4

(Saturday May 24th)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them eleven to eight, including a pair of doubles. Jordan Wosmek started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw two innings, he retired six batters he faced.

The Eagles offense was led by Chris Schneider he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J. Beier went 2-for-5. Brayden Skindelien had a RBI and a walk and J. Beier went 1-for-5. Derek Dengerud had two walks, Shane Rademacher and A. Andersen both scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he had one strikeout. Luke Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by G. Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Leusink went 2-for-5. Sam Oehrlein had a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had RBI and G. Fuchs had a walk and a RBI. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4 and Luke Johnson had a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 10

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them fifteen to twelve, including three doubles, and they had five walks. Herman Solomon threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Holthaus threw four innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Owen Nysted, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 3-for-6 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Schmaltz went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs. Riley Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Carter Scheeler went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Herman Solomon went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cain Renner went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-7 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Mitch Lipinski went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was T. Toenjes, he threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Paul Meyer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 4-for-6 with a home run, triple and a double for seven RBIs and he scored two runs. Nate Green went 4-for-6 with a double and two runs and Ethan Lindblom went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Paul Meyer went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nevin Bloom had a stolen base and a walk, Zach Meyer scored a run, Sean Kenning had walk and T. Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 8 PIERZ BREWERS 1

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Brewers, they out hit them sixteen to five, including three doubles and a home run. Ryan Chimelewski threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw four innings, he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Brady Petron, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs and Carter Petron went 1-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Chase Becker went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Rochelau went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Cekalla went 1-for-5 with a double. K. Happke went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Diers went 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Peter Schommer, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Preston Veith threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Veith went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Derek Dahman went 1-for-2 with a walk. Chuck Boser went 1-for-2 with a walk and Ryan Stuckmeyer went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Phil Zynda had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 4 ATWATER CHUCKERS 3

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Chuckers, they each collected eight hits, they had three doubles and a triple. Grant Paffrath threw 6-1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four walks and he had a strikeout. Jordan Wosmek threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Eagles offense was led by Brayden Skindelien went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and two walks and Luke Knutson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-5 and Derek Dengerud had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 and Jordan Wosmek scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. David Kingery threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and Carson McBain went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Kingery went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-4 with a walk and Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 and he was hit by pitch. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-4 with a walk, Jack Peterson had three walks and Jaxon Behm had a walk.

ROSCOE ROYALS 2 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Chargers, they out hit them eight to three, including a home run and a double. Jonah Utsch threw five innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Max Athmann went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Brayden Pung went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two walks.

The Chargers pitcher Anthony Reverman threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Schoenberg and Reegan Nelson both went 1-for-4. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3, Ethan Meyer and Jamies Terres both had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them twelve to five. The starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw six innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw three innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Boos went 2-for-3 with a walk. Tyler Prom went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and a walk. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Ashton Dingman threw four innings, he gave up four hits and one run.

The Saints offense was led by Luke Dingman, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3. Kevin Kuefler had two walks and a sacrifice, Will VanBeck had a stolen base and a walk and Peyton Winter had a sacrifice.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 2

(SUNDAY MAY 18th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Billy Goats, they out hit them eleven to two, including two triples and a grand slam. Trey Emmerich started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew Beier closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one walk and he had one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for five huge RBIs. Lane Olson went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lucas Olson went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs. Wyatt Ziwizki went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Dan Marod had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mike Beier and Logan Winkelman both had a walk and Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch.

Ryan Robinson was the starting pitcher for the Billy Goats, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Reese Young threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Max Barclay threw one inning, he had a strikeout and Matt Tautges threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Their offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Tautges went 1-for-2 with two walks, Matt Kummett had a walk and Jack Suska scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 10 STARBUCK STARS 9

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Stars, they out hit them eight to seven, including three doubles and aided by nine walks. Hunter Magnuson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-1 with a double for three RBIs and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and three walks and Jake Rambow went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs and Zak Madsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson had a RBI and he scored a run, Aidan Paulson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Scott Rambow had a walk and he scored a run and Fisher Glauvitz had a walk and a sacrifice bunt.

The Stars starting pitcher, Austin VerSteeg threw four innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick LeVassuer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Darian Alexander threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Aaron VerSteeg threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Darion Alexander went 2-for-3 for RBI and he scored two runs. Dylan Alexander went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mike Gruber went 1-for-4 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. PJ Johnson had a RBI, Cam Simon was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run and Aaron VerSteeg had walk and he scored a run. Jack Majerus went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Gruber had two walks and Austin Friese had a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

The Cubs defeated their league foes the Rangers, they out hit them eleven to ten, including three doubles. Grant Moscho threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Grant Moscho, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Frieler went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kegan Stueve went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a sacrifice bunt and a walk and Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk an he scored a run. Breydon Dobmeier went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Max Wehlage went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Henry Braun and Ethen Ettel both scored a run and Connor Anderson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Bryce VanderBeek, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Matt Hemmingson threw three innings, he gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Nicholas Utsch, he went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brayden VanderBeek went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Hemmingson went 2-for-4. Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3 AVON LAKERS 1

The Lumberjacks defeated their rivals the Lakers, they each collected eight hits, including two doubles for Foley. Trey Emmerich threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up six hits, six walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Sam Keeler he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Joey Ziwicki went 3-for-3. Brett Leabch had a stolen base, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Vince Jurek had a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelman, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Elian Mezquita threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Kadyn Mork, Carter Holthaus and Matt Meyer all went 1-for-4. Carter Philippi had a stolen base and two walks, Elliot Burnett scored a run, Griffin Roemelin and Matt Pichelman both had a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 6 RANDALL CUBS 5

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them fifteen to nine, including two doubles and aided by five walks. Drew Lange threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. David Heinen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had one strikeout.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. A.Lange went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Luke Bieniek went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Masyn Patrick went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Dominic Hoika went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brodi Huls had a walk and Keaton Gustin went 1-for-5.

The Cubs starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw eight innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Gwost threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Otremba went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Alex Zack went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs and Brett Strack went 1-for-5. Adam Nibaur went 1-for-3, Nathan Benning had a walk and he scored a run, Rick Drew and Carter Gwost both had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Muskies defeated their rivals the Steves, they out hit them ten to nine, including a triple, two doubles and two home runs. Lefty John Schumer threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he had four strikeouts. Levi Lampert threw two innings to close it out, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a walk and Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs four walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Young threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tom Ellis went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Schelonka went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker ad three doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-4. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Zach Fuecker had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 9 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 3

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Devils, they out hit them twelve to three. Connor Breth threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Ethan threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Rolando Ramos went 2-for-5. L. Harren went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored three runs and Jake Ethan went 1-for-4. Connor Breth went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Aiden Micholski went 1-for-5.

Carter Voss went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Will Ethen and Tyler Huls both had a walk.

The Devils starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw six innings, gave up seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Guggisberg threw two innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bun for a RBI, a stolen base and he had a walk. Luke Zontelli went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Wicklund had two walks and a RBI. Nate Eschenbaher had two walks and a RBI, T. Guida went 1-for-4, Alex Guggisberg had a walk and Marcus Lennartson scored a run.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 6

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Express, they out hit them seven to six. Derek Kuchle threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Dylan Rausch threw one inning and he had a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Damien Lincoln went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Koshiol went 1-for-2, with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Kaiden Rausch scored a run, Tanner Rausch was hit by a pitch and Tanner Anderson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen had a walk and a RBI and Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Hess scored a run, Cade Marquardt was hit by a pitch and Ashton Hanan had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 11 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

The Billy Goats defeated their region rivals the Skis, they out hit them ten to eight, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by by Andrew Rueckert, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Noah Boser went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Eric Buffington went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, Matt Tautges had a walk and he scored a run and Ben Thoma scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Hunter Filippi went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Beau Thoma went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Kapphahn went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base and Collin Kray went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Baier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley Czech had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them fourteen to three, including five doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw one inning, he gave up a run and three walks. Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he had one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. R. Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-2 with a two sacrifice flys for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Rademacher went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and R. Nelson went 1-for-1 with a double. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-5, and Carter Tschida had a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Tory Olmscheid threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig went 2-for-3 for a home run, he was hit by a pitch. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt was hit by a pitch three times and he scored two runs. Shane Kampsen had two walks, Sam Hopfer had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Leiser had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 12 DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 3

The Mudcats defeated their rivals the Ligers, they out hit them twelve to six, including two home runs, one walk and were aided by six walks. Dylan Erholtz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by David Dorsey, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Cullen Wilson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tanner Nowacki went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jacolby Nold went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Gavin Gast went 3-for-3 and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run, Matt Samuelson had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Nagule had a walk and he scored a run.

The Ligers starting pitcher was Brad Swiers, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Justin Hoskins threw four innings he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Ligers offense was led by Jacob Thomas, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Grady Kirchner went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brad Swiers went 1-for-4 and Andrew Kulik was hit by a pitch twice, Zach Olmsted and Mason Omberg both were hit by a pitch and Joshua Goodspeed had a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Silver Streaks defeated their league and region rivals the Martins, they out hit them five to four, including a big home run. Lefty Ty Reller threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Caden Sand threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Silver Streaks put up five runs in the first inning and they didn’t look back. They were led by Carter Schiffler, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Will Funk went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Will Funk went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brandon Holm and Zach Birr each had a walk, Devin Hanson and Owen Funk both scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was Tanner Arceneau, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits and seven runs. Kyle Lieser threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Kurt Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Keenan Dingmann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a walk, Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt and Tate Winter had a walk.

MONDAY MAY 26th

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Brewers defeated their league foes the Nicks, they out hit them nine to eight, including a home run and a double. Lefty JT Harren threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein closed it out with 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he had three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 4-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Josh Lanctot had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a walk, Tyler Stang went 1-for-4 with a double and Brady Kenning had two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Kaden Rausch, he thew six innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. C. Braun threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led byTanner Rausch went 2-for-4 with a double and Dylan Rausch went 2-for-4. Kaden Rusch went 1-for-3 with a double and Damian Lincoln had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Foehnbacher had a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 14 PIERZ BULLDOGS 0

The Lakers defeated their foe the Bulldogs, they out hit them fifteen to zero. Jackson Phillip threw eight innings, he gave two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Caleb Leintz, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Hayden Fassler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3 with a walk. Ben Brown went 1-for-3 with walk and he scored a run, Drew Anderson went 1-for-3 and Jackson Phillipp was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was J. Orton, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. A.Janson threw two innings, he had two strikeouts. M. Herman threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run. M. Yanta threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Link Toops and N. Posch both had a walk and J. Orton was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3

The Skis defeated their league and regional rivals the Rebels, they were out hit seven to four, they did collect a big double and were aided by five walks. Beau Thoma threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Riley Czech threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Dusty Parker threw one inning, he gave up a run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Jack Kapphahn, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Filippi had a walk and a RBI and Collin Kray had two walks.

The starting pitcher for the Rebels was Tyler Gruye, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Jack Schafer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Adam Jensen threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout. Their offense was led by Cooper Schenck, he went 3-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Adam Jenson had a RBI and a walk. Alex Haapajoki had a RBI, Eli Roberts went 2-for-5, Riley Derosier went 1-for-4 with a walk. Joseph Hukriede had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Mason Argir and Isaac Hanson both had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 14 BECKER BANDITS 11

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them twenty-three to fifteen, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. The starting pitcher was Stetson Burkman, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Carper went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 3-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jake Carper went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Josh Tapio went 1-for-1 with a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matt Moe, he threw one inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs and one walk. Cam Fisher threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. No. 21 threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he had recorded nine strikeouts.

Th Bandits offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Connor Rolf went 3-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Kreeden Blomquist went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Kellen Graning went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Krenz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

The Billy Goats defeated their regional rivals the Steves, they were out hit by them fifteen to eight, they did collect two doubles, a home run and they were aided by nine walks. The Billy Goats starting pitcher was Max Barclay, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Young threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and had a strikeout. Matt Tautges threw five innings, he gave up one hit and had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Matt Kummet, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and a walk. Matt Tautges went 1-for-4 for a RBI and three walks. Ben Thoma had a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Travis Kahl went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he had a walk and Grady Young went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Reese Young went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Eric Buffington had a walk and Noah Boser was hit by a pitch.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five run, seven walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Young went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Andrew Wollak went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Joe Tuholsky went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, Jake Schelonka went 1-for-5 with a walk and Zach Fuecker had two walks.

PIERZ LAKERS 3 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, they out hit them eight to five. Carter Petron threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty David Kroger threw three innings,he gave up a walk and he had three strike outs.

The Lakers offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 2-for-3 and Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-4. Carter Petron had a RBI, K. Happke went 1-for-3 with a walk and K. Happke had a walk and he scored a run.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nick Henry, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 with a double and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-3. Joe Gaida had a walk and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 OPOLE BEARS 3

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them ten to six, including two home runs and two doubles. Aiden Micholski started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs.Chase Lyon went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Huls went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jake Ethan went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. L Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Connor Breth scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Alex Robbins threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Bears offense was led by Keaton Gustin, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk and Tate Lange went 1-for-3 with a walk. Brodi Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3 with a walk. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3, Maverick Novitzki had a RBI and A. Lange had walk and he scored a run.