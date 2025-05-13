Town Ball Weekly – May 13th, 2025

TOWN BALL ROUND UP

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

(Wednesday May 7th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies from the Central Valley league in exhibition action. They out hit them 11-6, with eight players collecting hits. They were aided by ten walks, this gave Andy Nefs, who threw three innings good support, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Kaden Haseluis threw one inning in relief, Nick Proshek threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts. Brian “BIG MAC” McCallum threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Adam Smith, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Brian “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Stetson Burkman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Krenz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Tapio went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Samson Schlegel had four walks and he scored three runs. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-3 and Collin Skaug had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Carper went 1-for-2 and Zeus Schlegel had walk and he scored a run.

Nate Green started on the mound for the Gussies, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, ten runs, seven walks and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Ethan Lindholm, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-4. Riley Kunkel, Sean Kenning and Matt Schafer all went 1-for-3 and each scored a run and Dylan Norton had a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

(SUNDAY MAY 11TH)

The Express defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, they out hit them eleven to three, including one huge home run. Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Matt Dingmann, threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jaxon Marquardt had a huge day, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and Joe Hess went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2, with a stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Young went 1-for-1. Adam Beyer and Matt Friesen both had a walk and Bryant Knaus had a stolen base.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weber threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke VanErp, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and Austin Dufner went 1-for-4. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 and David Jonas had a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

(SUNDAY MAY 11th)

The Silver Streaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, they out hit them nine to six including a pair of home runs. Lefty Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Birr, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Caden Sand went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs, Will Funk went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Logan Funk went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Devin Hansen went 1-for-4. Keagan Stangler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Carter Schiffler scored a run and he was hit by a pitch, Zach Birr went 1-for-1 and Brandon Holm had a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had six strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Prom had a walk and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, with two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Holthaus and Jack Boos both went 1-for-4. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Kyle Budde had a walk.

CHAMPLIN PARK 9 SARTELL MUSKIES 3

Champlin Park defeated the Muskies in a little exhibition action, the Muskies did give up four hits, and they collected nine. The Muskies starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Partch threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Will Thompson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Gavan Schulte had two walks. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and John Schumer went 1-for-4. Wes Johnson 1-for-3 with a walk, Jacob Merrill had a RBI and a walk and Cody Partch went 1-for-5.

MORA BLUE DEVILS 15 SARTELL STONE PONIES 9

The Blue Devils defeated the Stone Ponies in a little exhibition action, they each collected fourteen hits, had three doubles, a home run and eight walks. Nathan Nelson threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. D. Graves thew one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Bryce Norby threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Nathan Nelson, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. Logan Graves went 4-for-6 with two doubles for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Nick Hoffmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Austin Peterson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Josh Norby went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Darin Erickson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Mason Nelson had a walk and he scored two runs and Bryce Norby went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Nathan Nierenhausen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Jeff Amann threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie McBain threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Dan O’Connell, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Landon Fish went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Tinklenberg went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored three runs. Miles Simonson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he had a stolen base and Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 with a walk. Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jackson Scheffler had a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lahr had a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 PEAR LAKE LAKERS 7

The Brewers defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, they were out hit ten to eight, including a pair of doubles. Lefty JT Harren threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIS and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. JT Harren went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Stang had a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt had a walk and he scored a run.

Nolan Notch started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke gave up a hit, two runs and two walks. Justin Kunkel threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. A. Lenzmeier went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and A. Lenzmeier went 1-for-6 for a RBI. Blake Kunkel went 2-for-5 and Max Fuchs had a RBI. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ben Schmitt was hit twice by a pitch and Justin Kunkel had two walks.

SOBIESKI SKIS 13 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Skis defeated their Victory league rivals the Lumberjacks, they out hit them nine to two, including a pair of home runs. Matt Filippi started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs. Riley Czech went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Matt Baier went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Hudson Filippi had a RBI, four walks and he scored three runs and Collin Kray had a walk and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks, Trey Emmerich threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Alex Foss threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Lane Olson went 1-for-3, Sam Keeler went 1-for-1 and Drew Beier had a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 AVON LAKERS 1

(SUNDAY MAY 11th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, they were out hits

nine to five, they did collect two big doubles. Jack Greenlun started for the Steves, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks an he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Zach Fuecker went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Joe Tuholsky had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3, Matt Meyer had two walks and Carter Kent had a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Cole Wellmann, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Reese Gregory threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Carter Holthaus threw one inning to close it out.

Elliot Burnett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Reese Gregory went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a walk and Cole Wellmann and Carter Holthaus both had a walk. Elian Mezquita and Caleb Curry both went 2-for-5.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Joes, they out hit them ten to seven. Stetson Burkman threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Cody Thiery threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

They River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Bryan “BIG MAC” McCallum had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Carper had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases and Kadin Haselius went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

Isaiah Bensch started on the mound for the Joes, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Wood threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk an he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Craig Hern went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Brandon Bisset went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went 1-for-5. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 with a walk, Tanner Staller and John Huebsch both had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

(SUNDAY MAY 11th)

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley defeated their rivals from the Central Valley the Clippers, they were actually out hit five to four, they did collect a huge double. Lefty John Schumer threw nine innings to earn the win, he gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Wes Johnson was hit by a pitch and Gavan Schulte had a walk.

Lefty Matt Geislinger threw four innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Dustin Kramer threw one inning he retired three batters.

The Clippers offense was led by Gavin Mathies he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-3 with a walk and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 27 FLENSBURG FALCONS 4

The Bears defeated their league foe the Falcons, they out hit them seventeen to eleven, including two doubles and a triple, plus they were aided by thirteen walks. Isaiah Folsom threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Max Posch threw one inning, he retired three batters and Tate Lange threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Luke Bieniek led the offense, he went 4-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, a walk, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Drew Lange went 4-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Eichten went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Dierk Opatz went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tate Lange had two RBIs, two walks, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brodi Huls went 3-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Chris Ebnet went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick had a RBI, two walks, hit by pitch and he scored three runs, and Jordan

Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Dominic Hoika had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Boeckerman scored a run, Max Posch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom had a walk and he scored a run.

Simon Pantzke threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Dan Kokett threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Lashinski gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Gerard Kokett threw one inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carlos Melenciano, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Juan Melenciano went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Spencer Friese went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kurt Crosby went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Luke Venske went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, they each collected nine hits and the Chargers had two doubles and were aided by six walks. Andy Reverman threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dylan Gertken, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Meyer went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Reegan Nelson went 1-for-2 with three walks and he scored a run. Daniel Spanier and Nate Terres each had a RBI and Austin Schoenberg had a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Will VanBeck, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he had a strikeout. Ethan Vogt threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Peter had a walk, hit by pitch and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base and Peyton Winter went 1-for-5.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 4 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 0

The River Dogs defeated their league rivals the Devils, they out hit them nine to two, including a home run and a double and seven walks. Nate Psyck threw nine innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczk went 1-for-4 with a walk and Nate Psyck went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Nick Henry went 1-for-5 and Zack Cekalla had two walks and he scored a run. Joe Gaida had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Grayson Suska had two walks and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Tyler Gaida had two walks and he had a stolen base. Kyle Welle had a walk and a stolen base, Nate Eschenbacher was hit by a pitch, Josh Kossan and Bryce Flanagan each had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9 MONTROSE STINGERS 8

The Hawks defeated their foe the Stingers, they out hit them fourteen to twelve, including three doubles and a triple and nine walks. Herman Soloman threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Connor Holthaus threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Matt Unterberger, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4, with two walks for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Lipinski went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Herman Soloman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Carter Scheeler went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs and Owen Nystedt went 2-for-2. Wyatt Moehrle went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs.. Jordan Kelm was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stingers starting pitcher Alex Smothers threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and five walks. Kirby Maynagh threw five innings, he gave twelve hits, six runs, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kirby Maynagh, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Alex Smothers went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Travis Bickman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Andrew Maynagh went 1-for-4, with a walk, three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Michael Conrad went 1-for-5. Carter Scanlon went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brady Boeddeker had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

GREENWALD CUBS 11 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 2

The Cubs defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers, they out hit them twelve to eight, including four doubles and seven walks. Brett Engelmeyer threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Moscho threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts and Max Wehlage threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Cubs offense was led by Isaac Rosenberger, he went 1-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Sam Frieler went 2-for-4 for a RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Grant Moscho went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Braydon Dobmeier went 2-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-6 for three RBIs and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Keagan Stueve went 1-for-3 with two walks and Max Wehlage went 1-for-5.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Toby Hoffman, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Schwinghamer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout and Jordan Klaphake threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3. Riley Elfering had a walk and a RBI and Tyler Leukam went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carson Theiler went 1-for-5, Tyler Nathe went 1-for-4. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-3 Toby Hoffman went 1-for-3 and Isaac Wiechmann went 1-for-1.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS LAKE HENRY LAKERS

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 REGAL EAGLES 5

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them twelve to eight, including six walks. Sam Etterman threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Zak Madsen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Jordan Ellingson had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, Jake Rambow went 1-for-5 and Tyler Madsen had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Grant Paffrath, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Chris Schnieder went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Luke Knudsen had two walks, a stolen base, a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Beier went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-5. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Blake Schulz was hit by a pitch and Grant Paffrath had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 NOWTHEN KNIGHTS 1

The River Cats defeated their foe in a little exhibition action the Knights. They out hit them nine to four and they were aided by eight walks. Jake Carper threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Welle threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Will Kranz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Carper went 3-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 with a a RBI. Alex Smith had a RBI, Kaden Haselius scored two runs, Collin Skaug had a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum had two walks and a stolen base and Zeus Schlegel had walk, stolen base and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Kyle Bookey, he threw three innings, he gave up a hit, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Tyler Hellerstedt threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Russell Berg threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense Russ Berg went 1-for-3 with a double, and L. Werk had a RBI. R. Olson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and K. Becker went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8

The Saints defeated their league rivals, they were out hit, ten to fifteen, but they did collect three doubles, a triple and two home runs. Aiden Micholski threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Rolando Ramos threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Austin Dickman threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by L. Harren, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored four runs. Austin Dickman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brandon Dickman went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Tyler Huls went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and two walks and Aiden Micholski went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs.. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-4, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

R. Herdering threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout. Andrew Kerzman threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Jake Braegelman, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Iver Papke went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mason Toutges went 1-for-6 with a home for a RBI and Carter Neuschwander went 2-for-5 with a double, walk and he scored two runs. Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and two walks and Matt Johnson went 1-for-4, for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Millard went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Kaden Toutges had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them eleven to ten, including four doubles. Austin VerSteeg threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and seven strikeouts. Aaron VerSteeg threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had three strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw three innings, he gave up four hits and he had three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Cam Simon, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Michael Gruber went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Aaron VerSteeg had a RBI. Austin Versteeg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Darion Alexander had a RBI and he scored a run. PJ Johnson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Mike Kragenbring went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, the threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw two innings, he retired six batters.

The Pirates offense was led by Rick Hendrickson, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Bennett Evans went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-4 and Reed Johnson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-5. Gavin Bulthuis went 1-for-1 and Emerson Stern scored a run.

ST. NICK NICKS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 9

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they were out hit thirteen to eleven, but the Nick had a couple of big triples.. Dayan Rausch three three innings, Connor Lincoln threw four innings and Kaden Rausch threw two innings to close it out.

They were led on offense by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 2-for-3 four four RBIs and three walks. Damien Lincoln went 2-for-6 with a triple, Tanner Rausch went 2-for-5 and Kaden Rausch had a triple.

Nevin Bloom threw five innings, Dylan Morton one and Alan Schmitt three three innings and he took the loss. Ethan Laudenbach went 3-for-5 and Alan Schmitt went 3-for-5 with two doubles.