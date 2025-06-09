Town Ball Weekly – June 9th, 2025

TOWN BALL WEEKLY

FRIDAY MAY 6th

SARTELL STONE PONIES 18 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 16

The Stone Ponies defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they were out hit nineteen to thirteen, they collected four doubles and a triple. They were aided by two walks, giving Chase Haying a good deal of support. He threw six innings, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Tinklenberg went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Charlie McBain went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-5 with two doubles, for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Vos went 2-for-6 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 with five stolen bases, three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Parker Schulz had a RBI, five walks and he scored a run Jayden Vorpahl went 2-for-6 with a walk and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-1 with six walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Jordan Fish scored two runs.

For the Anglers Ethan Knutson threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Joel Cornell threw 4 1/3/ innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and seven walks. Hayden Stark threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and five walks. Kurtis Lekatz threw one inning, he gave two walks.

Their offense was led by Ethan Knutson, he went 5-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. F. Greenlund went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Cole Mueller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Easton Knealing went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored three runs. Gavin Miller went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kurtis Lekatz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Joel Cornell went 1-for-5 with a walk, Derek Cagle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hayden stark went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Cameron Hogg went 1-for-2

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 20 ROSCOE RANGERS 10

The Hawks defeated their foe the Rangers, they out hit them eleven to five and they were aided by eleven walks. Mitch Lipinski threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and four walks. Jordan Abbott threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. Owen Nystedt threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tripp McCann, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, four stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Mitch Lipinski went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Unterberger went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and a walk and Riley Schlangen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jordan Abbott had a RBI, three walks and he scored two runs. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run. Owen Nystedt had a RBI, three walks, stolen base and he scored a run and KJ Quinn had a RBI, three walks and he scored a run. Wyatt Moehrle went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs and Jordan Kelm had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs.

For the Rangers Brandon Schleper threw one inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. No.14 threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and four walks. No. 20 threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch gave up three walks and three runs and Matt Hemingson gave up two hits and three runs.

Their offense was led by Braden Vanderbeek, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Hemingson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Mackendanz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryden Pung had a RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper had a RBI, Charles Stang had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper had a RBI.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 6

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Clippers, they out hit them twelve to ten. Travis Hansen threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and one walk. Dylan Kuechle threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and two walks. Caiden Braun threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Dylan Rausch threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and a walk. Andrew Bautch went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Rausch went 2-for-5. Carden Braun went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored run.

For the Clippers Lane Harff threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts and Dan Berg threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brendan Ashton went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Gavin Matthies went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4, Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Dan Berg had two walks, Myles Dziengel had two walks

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 EAST BETHEL BANDITS 2

The River Cats defeated their foe from the Eastern Minny league the Bandits, they out hit them fourteen to five, including a two home runs and one double. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he had two strikeouts. Kaden Haselius threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Carper went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 3-for-5 and he scored a two runs and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Kaden Haselius went 2-for-5, Preston Schlegel had a RBI and Collin Skaug had a walk.

Foe the Bandits Eli Schonrck threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he had three strikeouts. No. 17 threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. F. Mac threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Jaguin Madano went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Logan Huss went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Marshal Rassat went 1-for-4 with a double and Lucas Huss went 1-for-4. Madsen Rumpca went 1-for-2 and Mitch Minning had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Clayton Bernard scored a run and Steve Jelmberg had a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Lakers defeated the their league rivals the Cyclones, they were out hit eight four, they collected two doubles and were aided by six walks. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 with two walks. Matt Korte went 1-for-4 with a walk and B. Brown went 1-for-4. John Brew was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jackson Phillip had a walk and he scored a run, Quinton Dukowitz and B. Brown both had a walk and Brown scored a run.

For the Cyclones Terrance Moody threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw four innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dom Mathies had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 with a double. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Shea Koster went 2-for-4 an he scored a run. Terrance Moody had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Ethan Swanson went 1-for-4 and Vincent Murn went 1-for-4.

(SATURDAY MAY 7TH)

SARTELL MUSKIES 25 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The Muskies defeated their league foes the Anglers, they out hit them twenty-one to four, including four home runs and six doubles, they were aided by eight walks. Brett Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jace Otto threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and one walk. Jake Grueble threw one inning, he had two strikeouts and Jacob Merrill threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Grueble went 3-for-5 with a double for five RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored four runs. Brett Schlangen went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grant Mackenthun went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. John Schumer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs.

Kurtis Lekatz threw two innings, he gave up five hits, twelve runs and five walks. Nick Dinkel threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he had a strikeout. Karter Gruenwald threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks.

For the Anglers Kurtis Kelatz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-4 with a double. Joel Cornell went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch an Cole Mueller went 1-for-2. Nick Dinkel had a walk and he scored a run and Kevin Freeman had a walk and he scored a run and Joey Rathman had a walk,

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they were out hit nine to eight. Tyler Stang threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Luke Lindquist threw one inning, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4, Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and Derrik Orth had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Jake Brinker threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Leverington, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and Brady Weber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs, Brady Linn and David Jonas all went 1-for-4.

RANDALL CUBS 13 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12

The Cubs put up ten runs in the seventh to defeat their league rivals the Saints, they were out hit eleven to nine, including three home runs and a double. Carter Gwost threw threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dane Peterson thew 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Brett Strack went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Dane Peterson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Benning went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Rick Drew went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

Saints Connor Breth threw six innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he had eleven strikeouts. Jake Ethen gave up two hits, five runs and two walks. Austin Dickmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Reis went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Connor Breth went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Ethan went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored three runs. L. Harren went 1-for-4, with two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-3 with three walks and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann had a RBI, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.