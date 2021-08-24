Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 23rd, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 11 C GAMES

WATKINS CLIPPERS of Region 11C CHAMPIONS and the Central Valley League vs. PRINCETON PANTHERS of REGION 1C and the EASTERN METRO LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 1

(Saturday August 21st @ Hamburg)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their North Star League rivals the Huskies, backed by eight hits including a pair of doubles. Lefty David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Righty David Kroger closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Cody Partch went 1-for-2 with two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with with a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. This sets up a rematch for next Sunday 4:30 in Waconia vs. the Region 5A Champions the Wanamingo Jacks.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Jon DeRock, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon Eurele a draftee from the Litchfield Blues threw 1 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Hansen threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters he faced.

The Huskies were led by Cody Arlt, had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jake Wendland went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Piechowksi, Tyler Schiller, Jayden Fleck and Marcus Hahn all went 1-for-4 and Zach Kuseske went 1-for-3.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 UNION HILL BULLDOGS 0

(Sunday August 22nd @ Waconia)

The Express of the Sauk Valley League defeated Region 3C and the DRS League the Bulldogs, backed by nine hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Jordan Joseph, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Tommy Friesen had a sacrifice bunt. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 nod he earned a walk. The Express will now take on Alexandria Black Sox of the Resorters League and the Region 16A champions at 4:30 Saturday @ Waconia.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Conrad Masberg, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ross Beumer a draftee from the Lonsdale Aces, threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.Adam Fjerstad threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Conrad Masberg, he went 2-for-4 and Jack Giesen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nate Lee went 1-for-4 Derek Masberg went 1-for-3. Adam Giesen was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt and Jacob Becker earned a walk.

REGION 15C GAMES

ST. MARTIN MARTINS REGION 15C champions from the STEARN COUNTY LEAGUE vs. the FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES of the Hi-10 LEAGUE Saturday @ Chaska at 1:30

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 DELANO “A” 2

(Saturday August 21st @ Hamburg)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League defeated their for from the North Star League and Region 12B the “A’s”, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher Anthony Revermann threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Peyton Van Beck, draftee from the Elrosa Saints threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by nine different players that collected hits. Anthony Revermann went 2-for-6 for an RBI and Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Eric Terres went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jamie Terres went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Regan Nelson went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg went

2-for-6. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with double, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Tschida went 1-for-1, Luke Dehmer earned a walk and Dylan Meyer scored a run. The Chargers will now take off the New Ulm Brewers from the Tomahawk East League and Region 2C champions next Saturday at 7:00 in Waconia.

The “A’s” starting pitcher was Mike Weber, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. AJ Rasmussen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one run and he issued two walks. Jordan Flick, a draftee from the Dassel Cokato Saints threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Nelson went 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Joey Hyde, a draftee from Hutchinson, threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Scott Benjamin, he went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jeff Althoff went 1-for-4 for an RBI and James Otto went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Toby Hanson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Paulson went 1-for-5 and he scored at run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 ST. BENEDICT SAINTS 2

(Saturday August 21st @ Waconia)

The Brewers of the Central Valley defeated their foe from the Saints of the DRS League and the Region 3D team. This was backed by seven hits, including a double and solid pitching performances. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Brewers were led by Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Harren went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 for an RBI and scored a run. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Grove and Isaac “Seek” Matchinsky both earned a walk and Cory Wentz, Sam Iten and Connor Clark all scored runs and Dean Kron earned a walk and he scored a run. They will take on the Region 10C champions from the Red River League the ADA “A”, next Sunday at 11:00 AM.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Nick Holland, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matthias Duevel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Nolan Eischens threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Pirkl threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Saints offense was led by Zach Bakko, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jon Huss went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Nolan Eischens went 2-for-4 and Mitchell Martin earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Albers and Nick Heitkamp went 1-for-4 and Brenden Heikamp earned a walk.

DUMONT SAINTS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Saturday August 21st @ Waconia)

The Saints of the Heart of Lakes League and Region 9C B defeated their foe from the Region 15C and the Stearns County League the Royals. This was backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Jordan Roos threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jordan Roos went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. James Paul and Matt Thielen both went 1-for-4 with a double and both scored a run. Patrick Kussats went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Erik Deal went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Carson Maudal went 1-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Brady Klehr, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw three innings, in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Mason Primus was credited for an RBI. Brady Klehr went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz and Cameron Miller both went 1-for-4. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run.

REGION 8C GAMES

AVON LAKERS REGION 8C CHAMPIONS from the VICTORY LEAGUE vs. the Waconia Lakers Region 7C champions from the CROW RIVER LEAGUE Friday at Waconia 7:30

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 6 STARK LONGHORNS 4

(Sunday August 22nd @ Chaska)

The Lumber Jacks of the Victory League defeated their Region 2B of the Tomahawk East League the LongHorns. This was backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was lefty Ryan Chimielewski, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lumber Jacks will now take on on of the tourney hosts the Waconia Lakers from the Crow River Valley League and Region 7C champions.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he eared a pair of walks. Drew Beier had a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-5, Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Ziwicki scored a run.

The Longhorns starting pitcher was Jevan Richert a draftee from the Leavenworth Orioles. He threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mason Cox, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored two runs. Zach Haala went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Nick Labat went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sean Mathiowetz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Brandon Helget went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tim Seifert went 1-for-4.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 1 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

(Sunday August 22nd @ Chaska)

The Tigers of the of the Eastern Minny League and Region 1C Runner up defeated their foe from the Victory League and Region 8C the Steves. This was

backed by seven hits, and a solid pitcher performance. Damon Rademacher threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Daniel Voce, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Jake Oakes went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Sam Archer went 2-for-4 and Aaron Ogdahl and Damon Rademacher both earned a walk. Tanner Kinney and Jake Carlson both went 1-for-4.

The Steves starting pitcher Landon Lunser threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett Kramer a draftee from the Fort Ripley Rebels threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Steves offense was led by Jake Schlenonka, he went 2-for-5 and Ben Omann went 2-for-4. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tony Schmitz earned a walk and Riley Hartwig and Derek Durant both were hit by a pitch.

REGION 4C GAMES

AUSTIN GREYHOUNDS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday August 22nd @ Waconia)

The Greyhounds of Twin Rivers League and Region 5C the runner up defeated their foe from the County Line League and Region 4C the Pirates, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher Nels Nelson threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Copley threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Brady Schroeder a draftee from the Red Wig Aces threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Greyhounds offense was led by Nestor Jimenez, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Miguel Castro went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nels Nelson went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Eric Torres went 1-for-3.

Alex Ciola went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Hart went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Schumacher earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Matt Gruber a draftee from the Starbuck Bucks threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Patrick Courtney a draftee from the Willmar Rails threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein earned two walks, Griffin Bjerke was hit by a pitch and Garret Leusink earned a walk.

REGION 2B GAMES

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 7 ANOKA BUCS 1

(Saturday August 21st @ Chaska)

The Mass of the Arrowhead West League and Section 2B defeated the Bucs from the Metro Minny, backed by eight hits including a double. Their starting pitcher was Jake Osowski, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The MASS offense was led by Jake Hjelle and Reed Hjelle both went 1-for-4 for an RBI, each were hit by a pitch and both scored a run. Neil Nagel went 1-for-4 with double for two RBIs. Nate Albrecht and Eric Graham both went 2-for-4 and both scored a run. Colton Dauksavage went 1-for 3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Clarke Peterson was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Tom Hokanson earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Collin Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run. The Mass will now take on the Miesville Mudhens from the Classic Cannon Valley League and the Section 1B Champions.

The starting pitcher for the Bucs was Cam Kramer, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recored eleven strikeouts. Tylor Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs and Hunter Smith threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bucs offense was led by JD Wells, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Lucas Nelson went 1-for-4. Carter Chell went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Trent Fredenburg earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jackson Hauge earned a walk.

ST. MICHAEL SAINTS 2 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

(Saturday August 21st @ Chaska)

The Saints of the Metro Minny League defeated their foe from the Arrowhead West and Section 2B the Brewers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of

doubles. Jordan Krupke started on the mound for the Saints, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Marcus Krupke threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Mark Hermes, he went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Blake Schirmers went 1-for-5 with a double. Zach Stamp earned a walk and he was credited with the games only RBI. Alex Naasz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jared Krehbiel went 1-for-4. Marcus Krupke earned two walks, Jordan Krupke earned a walk, Jack Carroll and Nate Loch both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Brewers starting pitcher was Cole Christensen, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. David Ernst threw the final 3 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Denver Blinn on offense, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 with a double, Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-4 and Chandler Ibach went 1-for-4.

VICTORIA VICS 4 HAMEL HAWKS 1

(Saturday August 21st @ Chaska)

The Vics defeated the Hawks from Arrowhead League and Section 2B, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher was Riley Sweeney threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Garrison threw three innings, in relief, he recoded seven strikeouts to earn the save.

Their offense was led by Trey Cavello, he went 3-for-4 and he scored one run and Jon Leighton went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Joey Costello went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Nick Olmsheid was credited for an RBI. Cole Sweeney went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Schmidt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Joey Davidson went 1-for-4.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tyler VanCise, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense included Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4, Matthew Edwards and Dom Fleming both went 1-for-3 ad Jarret Brio earned a walk.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 8 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Saturday August 21st @ Chaska)

The defending 2X defending champions of the River Valley League defeated their foe from the Arrowhead West and Section 2B foe the Mudcats. This was backed by twelve hits including four doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was John Straka, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Logan Spitzack threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Miles Nablo threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Aaron Pfaff, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Jurgella went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Hoffmann went 3-for-5 with a home run for four big RBIs. Ben Livorski went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Riley Johnson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Justin Anderson went 1-for-4, Aaron Klueppner earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Arnold scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Caleb Saari, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense included Isaac Henkemyer-Howe went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Ty Syverson went 2-for-4. Thomas Horan and Toby Sayles both earned a walk and Wyatt Gunkel scored a run.