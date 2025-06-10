Town Ball Update – Tuesday, June 10th

TOWN BALL​

(SUNDAY JUNE 8TH)

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Joes, they were out hit twelve to nine, but they did collect two home runs and two doubles. John Schumer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and two walks. Adam Winkler threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs and a walk. John Schumer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Cody Partch went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Gruebele had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill had a sacrifice bunt, a walk and he scored a run and Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Jonah Schneider threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Josh Wood threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lukas Tgeisen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Bissett went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 2-for-4 and Craig Hern had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 with a double and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 6 AVON LAKERS 0

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eleven to four, including two home runs. Matt Filippi threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Riley Czech he went 2-for-4 with home run for two RBIs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Hunter Filippi went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Beau Thoma went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-4 , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joey Welinski went 1-for-2. Collin Eckman had two walks and Alex Thoma scored a run.

For the Lakers Elian Mezquita threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Cole Wellman threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Jackson Theisen went 1-for-3 with double and a walk. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4, Elliot Burnett had a walk and ElliotAllen had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 9 PIERZ BULLDOGS 4

The Saints defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them ten to seven and were aided by seven walks. Aiden Micholski threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chase Lyon threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Huls went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and two stolen bases. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-3 with a triple for. RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. L. Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jake Ethen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jacob Worlie had a RBI and Austin Dickmann went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Connor Breth had two walks.

Bulldogs Link Toops threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Keagon Frisbie threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and four walks.

Their offense was led by Cody Weiss, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Craig Luberts went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Brian Kiel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk. Deegan Beck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Teddy Dehler had three stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Keagon Frisbie and Will Dehler both had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them sixteen to eight. Andy Nefs threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Welle threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Schlelgel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and a stolen base. Sam Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Tapio went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a walk. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he score two runs.

Anglers Tom Schaupp threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Kal Volinkaty threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Nick Dinkel, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Hayden Stark went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Jordan Schlueter went 2-for-3, Ethan Knutson and Kurtis Lekatz both went 1-for-4.

PIERZ BREWERS 6 OPOLE DEVILS 4

The Brewers defeated their foes the Devils, they out hit them thirteen to ten. Pete Schommer threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts.Rylee Rausch threw three innings, he gave a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gunner Wicklund, he went 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Veith went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Rylee Rausch went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ryan Stuckmeyer went 1-for-2 with a walk and Mike Leidenfrost went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Mike Nezerka went 1-for-3, Chuck Boser went 1-for-1 and Derek Dahmen had a walk.

For Opole Sam Butler threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts and Drew Lange threw 1/3 of an inning. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tate Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Keaton Gustin went 1-for-4 with a double, Drew Lange went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them twelve to one. JT Harren threw six innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded nine strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by JT Harren, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot went 2-for-2 for three RBIs. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Reed Pfannestein went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Adams went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 2-for-2, with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Tyler Stang had a RBI, two stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Dane Zieber had a walk and he scored a run and Grady Brown had a walk.

For the Hawks Herman Soloman threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Holtz threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Gabe Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Herman Soloman went 1-for-2, Tripp McCann had two stolen bases and Carson Schmaltz had a stolen base.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they were out hit five to four. Grant Ludwig threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five singles, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Leyton Fuchs, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Shane Kampsen had a RBI and a walk. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-5. Grant Ludwig had two walks and he scored a run, Matt Lieser went 1-for-3, Sam Hopfer had a walk and he scored a run and Owen Brick had a sacrifice bunt.

For the Cubs Brett Engelmeyer threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Grant Moscho threw four innings, he gave up a hit one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Aiden Hopfer, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-3. Sam Frieler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Grant Moscho went 1-for-4. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2, Connor Anderson had a sacrifice bunt and Gabe Schwieters scored a run.

ROSCOE RANGERS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 1

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them nine to six, including four doubles. Bryce Vanderbeek threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs, and Matt Hemingson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 and Nick Utsch went 1-for-4. Brayden Pung had a RBI and Jordan Schleper was hit by a pitch.

For New Munich Will Funk threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Schiffler went 2-for-4 and Ty Reller had a RBI. Will Funk went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Sand went 1-for-3 with a walk, Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 and Logan Funk had three walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Royals, they out hit them nine to four, including a pair of doubles. Ben Welle threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he had three strikeouts. R. Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and two walks and Austin Schoenberg threw 2/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer, went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Eric Terres went 3-for-4. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4, R. Nelson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jamie Terres had a walk.

For the Royals Dalton Thelen threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, two walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brock Rothstein, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jack Boos went 1-for-2 with a walk and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4. Dalton Thelen had a stolen base and he had a walk, Justin Schroeder and Isaac Holthaus both had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Express, they were out hit fourteen to twelve. Carson Geislinger threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and a walk and Kevin Kramer went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Dan Berg went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBI and he scored two runs and Lincoln Haugen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3, for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Brendon Ashton had two RBIs, one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Carson Geislinger had a sacrifice bunt and Myler Dziengel had a walk and he scored a run.

Ben Johnson threw 3 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Zach Dingman threw one inning, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double and Joe Hess went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI an he scored a run. Ashton Hanan went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a walk and Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

ROYALTON RIVER CATS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

The River Cats defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them eighteen to seven and they were aided by six walks. Marcus Hayes threw twelve innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nate Psyck threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 3-for-9 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Jendro went 4-for-6 with two walks and he scored a run. Nick Henry went 3-for-6 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Snyder went 2-for-6 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Kirk Yourczek went 2-for-7 and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-8 for a RBI and a walk. Ethan Albright went 1-for-8 with two stolen bases and Zack Cekalla went 1-for-7 with a walk and he scored two runs and Nate Psyck went 1-for-7 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For the Black Sox Andrew Kerzman threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Jadin Norby threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Carter Neuschwander threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 3-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Kaden Toutges went 1-for-5. Ryan Liebrenz had three walks and Bryan Benson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Braegelman had a walk and Iver Papke had a walk and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them fourteen to four, including two triples and they were aided by seven walks. Tanner Eckhart threw six innings, he gave up three hits and he had four strikeouts. Mike Revenig threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for four RBIs and a stolen base and Eric Bello went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caden King went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Dallas Miller went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored two runs and Cole Bovee went 1-for-5. Cal Ulven went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Keenan Macek had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Cyclones Noah Jensen threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Shea Koster went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz, Noah Jenson and Justin Hauge all went 1-for-3 and Ethan Swanson scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 NISSWA LIGHTNING 3

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Lightning, they out hit them five to four and they were aided by five walks. Landon Lunser threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Motschke went 1-for-2 and Matt Meyer had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak had a walk and he scored a run, Zach Fuecker scored a run and Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch.

For Nisswa Sam Jensen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Ackerman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfelter threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and a walk and Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-3. Brady Vanek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Spencer Flaten had a RBI. Tristen Wilson scored a run and he had a walk, Nick Kotaska had a walk and Matt Casperson was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 5 SARTELL STONE PONIES 4

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Stone Ponies, they each collected nine hits. Will Thorn threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he had thee strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Ethan Guck threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Brockhouse went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks. Kellen Graning went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Will Thorn went 1-for-4. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 and Kreeden Bloomquist had a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Krenz had a walk and Luke Schumacher had a stolen base.

Jalen Vorpahl, threw four inning, he gave up three hits and he had four strikeouts. Max Koprek threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Dan O’Connell threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Jeff Amann went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Parker Schultz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Charlie McBain went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brendon Boesen had a RBI, a stolen base and he was hit by two pitches and Dan O’Connell had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 9 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 3

The Lumber Jacks defeated their league rivals the Rebels, they out hit them thirteen to seven. Josiah Peterson threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recored five strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and Josiah Peterson went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Lane Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Luke Olson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Dan Marod went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Drew Beier went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, Alex Foss and Joe Ziwicki both went 1-for-5.

For the Rebels Jack Schafer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Isaac Hanson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cooper Schenk, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice and Tyler Gruye went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice and Jake Miller went 1-for-4 with a double. Isaac Hanson went 1-for-4 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Eli Roberts went 1-for-5. Mason Argir had two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Gabrielson had a sacrifice.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 HAWLEY HAWKS 0

The Mudcats defeated their foe the Hawks, they out hit them eight to four, including a pair of home runs. Gavin Gast threw nine innings he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tom Horan, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base and a walk. Tanner Nowacki went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Cullen Wilson went 1-for-4 with a double. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4, Isaac Howe had two walks and Caiden Kjelstrom had a walk.

For the Hawks Matthew Pearson threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Ibach threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Skylar Timmer went 2-for-3 and Hayden Hoskins went 1-for-4. Wrigley Gunderson went 1-for-4, Oakley Dubord and Ethan Ibach both had a walk.

SABIN METS 9 MOORHEAD BREWERS 7

The Mets defeated their rivals the Brewers, they out hit them eight to seven. Bergen Bauman threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and a strikeout. Hudson Mapes threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Dan Lyons threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Wolf, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Isaac Olson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Victor Cyr went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Lyons had a RBI. Jon Benson went 2-for-4 with a walk and Carson Borchrdt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Easton Rerick had a walk and he scored two runs and David Benson went 1-for-1 with a walk. Tony Zajac went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and David Benson went 1-for-1 with a walk. Jaxon Narum had a walk and he scored a run and Alex Patterson scored a run.

For the Brewers Zach Lamont threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Brady Robinson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Marcus Wohl went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, three walks and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Anthony Villanverva went 1-for-5 with a double. Dustin Mertz had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs and Adam Leitinger had two walks and he scored a run. Jeremy Peschel, Braxton Hoard and Zach Lamont all had a walk.