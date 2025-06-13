Town Ball Update – June 13th, 2025

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

WEDNESDAY JUNE 11th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 19 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Springers defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them seventeen to six, including six doubles and they were aided by nine walks. Paul Dorr threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and had a strikeout. Brady Klehr threw 2 1/3 innings, he retired seven batters and Jack Arnold threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 4-for-6 with a two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 4-for-5 with a two doubles, a sacrifice fly and he scored four runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, one walk and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 3-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored three runs and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored five runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Drew VanLoy had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hank Bulson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs.

For the Bandits Cam Fischer threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs and five walks. Kellan Graning threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and No.21 went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kellan Graning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Matt Krenz and Connor Rolf both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Muskies defeated their league foe the Lakers, the you hit them nine to two, including four doubles. Will Thompson threw seven innings, he gave one hit, four walks an he had four strikeouts. Carson Gross threw two innings he gave up one hit, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he score a run. Austin Henrich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 for a RBI. John Schumer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Jake Grueble had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs, Cody Partch was hit by a pitch and Brian Schellinger had a walk.

Jackson Phillip threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he had five strikeouts. Quinten Dukowitz went 1-for-3 with a walk and Matt Korte went 1-for-4. Tammy Gohman, Caleb Leintz, Trevor Fleet, Ian Jungles, Alex Schroeder and Ben Brown all had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Pirates defeated their foe the Brewers, they were out hit seven to five, they did collect a home run and a double. Bennett Evans threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.G. Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up a hit, four runs and four walks. Spencer Eisenbraun threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run.G. Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Tangen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Reed Johnson had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Rick Hendrickson had a walk and G. Fuchs scored a run.

For the Brewers Cade Stang threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Harren threw one inning, he gave a walk and he had a strikeout. Dusty Adams threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dusty Adams, he had a walk and a RBI and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs.

Dane Zeiher went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Cade Stang went 1-for-1, he was hit by pitch an he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Derrick Orth went 1-for-1 with a walk. Luke Harren had a walk and. He scored a run and Grady Brown had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them eleven to three, including a home run and a double, they were also aided by seven walks. Isaiah Terlinden threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. No. 26 threw one inning, he had three strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw one inning, he had a strikeout and Dustin Wilcox threw one inning, he gave so walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dallas Miller, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caden King went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Cole Bovee went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Cal Ulven went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyson Visness had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nick Lembke had a RBI and a walk. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run Brayden Hanson went 1–for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Keanan Macek had two walks and he scored two runs, Dustin Wilcox had a walk and No. 10 was hit by a pitch.

For the Anglers Lucas Miller threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, six walks and he had five strikeouts. Kyler Kitzberger threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he had five strikeouts. Finley Greenlund threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Dinkel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Finley Greenlund went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Eli Schaffer went 1-for-2, Karter Gruenwald, Hayden Stark and Kal Volinkaty all had a walk.