Town Ball State Tournament Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL SCHEDULE

STATE QUALIFYING GAMES and ELIMINATION GAMES

SECTION 11 (SARTELL)

(DRAFT PICKS:)

SARTELL MUSKIES: TJ Harren (Luxemburg Brewers), Mike Revenig (Monticello Pole Cats) and Chase Heying (Sartell Stone Poneys)

ST. JOSEPH JOES: Tanner Eckhart (Monticello Polecats), Brady Kenning (Luxemburg), Jackson Geislinger (Eden Valley Hawks).

KIMBALL EXPRESS: Brock Woitalla (Monticello Polecats), Andy Nefs (Clearwater River Cats), Riley Blanc (Clear Lake Lakers)

SARTELL MUSKIES` 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes for the Section 11C championship. They out hit them eleven to ten, including seven players that collected hits. They put up five big runs in the first inning, as they batted around. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers, Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, He threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine singles, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. Levi Lampert closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for 4 for a RBI. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Levi Lampert had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Gruebleearned a walk. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ben Bierscheid was hit by a pitch. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 and Adam Schellinger earned a walk and both had a great game defensively.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and two walks. Joey Atkinson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-3. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 and Noah Bissett went 1-for-4. Ben Alvord went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Lukas Theisen earned a pair of walks and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-1.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Express from Central Valley defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley, they were out hit ten to nine. They did collect a double and a sacrifice fly and they had nine players that collected hits. They put up five runs in the first and never looked back. Veteran righty Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, now walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walkand he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Revenigthrew four innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Dokkenbakken went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Conor Wollenzien had a stolen base. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Brewers from the Central Valley defeated the Bandits from the Sauk Valley League, they out hit them twelve to eleven. They collected two home runs, a triple and six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven singles, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Josh Lanctot went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Sam Iten had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2-for-3 with a triple and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI and JT Harren went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits five runs and one walk. Brady Taylor threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Ryan Groskreutz threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and and he scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Kellen Graning went 1-for-5. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nolan Reiter earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Connor Rolf and Kreeden Blomquist both went 1-for-4. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3and he earned a walk and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 LUXEUMBURG BREWERS 2

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, they out hit them ten to seven. They collected a home run and they were aided by five walks, they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by veteran Ben Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 for aRBI and Matt Friesen went 1-for-5. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brooks Marquadt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and veteran Adam Beyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Cade Marquardt went 1-for-1 and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4.

The Brewers starting pitcher was righty Brady Kenning, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran right Jake Lund threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty JT Harren threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derrik Orth earned a walk. JT Harren went 1-for-3 and Luke Harren earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 and Chris Clark had a stolen Base.

SECTION 15C (WATKINS)

(DRAFT PICKS):

WATKINS CLIPPERS: Scott Lieser (St. Martin Martins), Kyle Lieser (St. Martin Martins), Alex Forebacer (St. Nicholas Nicks)

FARMING FLAMES:

COLD SPRING ROCKIES: Ty Reller (New Munich Silver Streaks), Grant Ludwig (Lake Henry Lakers)

RICHMOND ROYALS: Trent Wendlandt (Lake Henry Lakers) Will VanBeck (ElrosaSaints)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley league rivals the Rockies for the section 15C No. 1 seed. They out hit them seven to six, they had six players collect hits and they played though defense. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger started for the Clippers, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carter Block, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen baseand he scored a run and Caden Neiman earned a walk. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Cole Fuchs, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dylan Raush threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Luke VanErp, he went 3-for-4 with a double for aRBI and Hunter Fuchs has a sacrifice fly. Thad Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Austin Dufner and Brady Linn both went 1-for-4.

FARMING FLAMES 8 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins, they did out hit them eleven to ten. They collected three doubles and they had seven collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Trent Wendlandt threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Winkels, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Braydon Eiynck went 2-for-4. Isaac Nett went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Coby Mergen scored a run. Will Mergen went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Becker and Tylor Schroeder both went 1-for-4.

The Martins starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw ten innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nolan Reuter earned a walk and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brady Groebel went 2-for-5 and Tate Winter scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 and Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

The Flames from the Stearns County League defeated the Rockies from the Central Valley League to earn the No. 2 Seed in Section 15C. They out hit them ten to six, including a double and seven players collected hits. The starting pitcher was Owen Sundermen, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led on offense by Ethan Navratil, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIsand he earned a walk. Isaac Nett went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Beck went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Breyden Einyckearned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Robert Schleper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Winkels went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-5.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Conner Schoborg threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Thad Lieser threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brady Weber earned a walk. Brady Leverington went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and David Jonas went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley rivals the Lakers, they each collected four hits. Lefty Jake Brinker was their starting pitcher, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Schoborg closde it out with 2 2/3 innings, he issued one walkand he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by player/manager David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Brady Weber went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Austin Dufner went 1-for-3.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Max Fuchs and Nick Schmitt both went 1-for-4. Adam Braun went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3, Ben Schmitt earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Colton Fruth earned walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eight to seven. They collected a double and they had seven players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Luke Jokela threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Goose Hadley went 1-for4. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-4and he scored a run, Jack Boos went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Isaac Holthaus earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Justin Kunkel, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzemeier went 2-for-5 with a double for aRBI and he scored a run and Max Fuchs scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 1-for-3, for a RBI and he earned a walk, Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-4.

FARMING FLAMES 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals. They out hit them fifteen to ten, they collected a home run and three doubles and they had seven players that collected hits, five had multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Navratil, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and Robert Schleper was credited for a RBI. Adam Winkels went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Matt Schmitz scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Will Mergen went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Nett went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs and Brayden Eiynck went 3-for-4. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double, Drew Lehner and Cade Mergen both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegleman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Thelen went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Jack Boos went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run Isaac Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

(SECTION PICKS:)

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS: Brett Kramer (Fort Ripley Rebels, Caleb Strack (RandallCubs), Zach Gwost (Randall Cubs)

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS: Jack Greenlun (St. Stephen Steves), Matt Swanson (Upsala Cardinals)

NISSWA LIGHTNING: Preston Rocheleau (Pierz Lakes), Isaac Hanson (Fort Ripley Rebels) and David Kroger (Pierz Lakers)

PIERZ BREWERS: Jake Schelonka (St. Stephen Steves), Adam Jensen (Fort Ripley Rebels)

NISSWA LIGHTING 12 AVON LAKERS3

The Lighting defeated their Victory league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them fourteen to four. They collected four home runs and three doubles and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, Preston Rocheleau, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Drew Boland went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 3-for-5 with two home runs for five RBIs. Kody Raedisill went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Wittwer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Casperson scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nate DeChaine went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Elian Mezquita earned a pair of walks. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Peyton Randall and Carter Holthaus both earned a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Brewers defeated their Victory league rivals the Saints, they out hit them fourteen to one. They collected a home run, a pair of doubles and two sacrifice flys. The Brewers played good defense in support of their pitchers, Jack Prokott started for the Brewers, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Rylee Rausch threw two innings to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ryan Stuckmeyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Gunner Wicklund went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Mike Leidenfrost went 3-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs. Cody Kimman went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Rylee Rausch went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Phil Zynda went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peter Schommer went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was a draftee from Upsala, Matt Swanson he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-1 and Tanner Tomasek earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 4

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Billy Goats to earn the No. 1 seed from Section 8C. They out hit them twelve to nine, they collected a home run and three doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Chmielewski, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Draftee from Fort Ripley Brett Kramer threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Noah Winkleman, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Lane Olson went 1-for-5. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-4 and he scoreda run. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI.

The Billy Goats starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits and three runs. Ben Thoma threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Aaron Weber, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Player/manager Matt Kummet went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs and Matt Tauges earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Noah Boser went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Thoma went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert earned two walks and Jack Suska went 1-for-4.

SECTION 4A (WILLMAR)

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they were out hit eighteen to twelve. They did collect four doubles, they were aided by six walks and they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Kingery threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Carson McCain, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4, with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kolbe Holtz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-6 for a RBI. Logan Straumann went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Peterson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Player/manager Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 with a double and a pair of walks. David Kingery went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Behm went 1-for-3, with a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-5 and Grady Fuchs both went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-5. Blake Vagle went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Johnson went 1-for-5. Garrett Leusink went 3-for-5 and he scored a run, Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

REGION 2B (COLD SPRING)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0

The Springers defeated their regional rivals the Mudcats, they out hit them fourteen to three. They collected a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly and they had seven players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Beck Loesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson closed it out with two innings in relief, he retired the six batters that he faced.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Hansen earned a walk. Brad Olson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI, DrewVanLoy went 1-for-4 with a double and Nick Penick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Ty Syverson, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Howe threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Isaac Howe and David Dorsey both went 1-for-4, Caiden Kjelstrom earned two walks and Toby Sayles earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 12 MOORHEAD BREWERS 0

The Skis defeated their regional rivals the Brewers, they out hit them fourteen to four. They collected four doubles, a sacrifice fly and they had five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by joey Hanowski, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Player/manager Matt Baier went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a three runs. Matt Filippi went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Collin Eckman earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Jake Kapphahn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joe Welinski had a stolen base.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Ryan Froemke, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Voltin threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Marcus Wohl, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk, Carter Ades went 1-for-3, Ryan Froemke went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and he Kaleb Binstock earned a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 MOORHEAD BREWERS 6

The Mudcats defeated their regional rivals the Brewers, he out hit them twelve to eleven. The Mudcats collected one double and they had nine players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was David Erholtz, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run and two walks.

Their offense was led by Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Letness went 2-for-5 for aRBI and he scored a run and Isaac Howe went 2-for-5. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Samuelson went 1-for-5. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Toby Sayles went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Huesby went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was veteran David Ernst, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and two walks. Brook Lyter threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Ades went 1-for-6. Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel was hit by a pitch. Andrew Penny went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Froemke went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and David Ernst went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

The Skis defeated their regional rivals the Springers, to earn the No. 1 Seed from Region 2B, they out the hit them eleven to nine. They collected a double and they had seven players that collected hits. Beau Thoma was their starting pitcher, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 1-for-5 for a two RBIs and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Collin Kray went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 3-for-5, with four stolen bases and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Baier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Femrite threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Schafer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brian Hansen went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3.