Rox Drop Playoff Opener In Wild Game Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a huge lead but could not hang on in a 13-12 loss to the Willmar Stingers in the opening game of their best-of-three playoff series. Games two and three (if necessary) will be played in Willmar.

The Rox scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the third to tie the game at three after three innings. St. Cloud plated three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for a 9-3 lead.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Rox scored another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 10-3 lead.

Dallin Harrison, who allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven batters in six innings of work, yielded to the bullpen with disastrous results. Four Rox relievers combined to allow ten runs on five hits and four walks over the next three innings.

The Rox opened the bottom of the ninth inning by drawing three straight walks to load the bases. Carter Hanson followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 13-11 and Ben Higdon scored on a wild pitch before a pop out and a strikeout ended the game with a 13-12 final score.

The Rox will need to win a pair of games on the road to keep their championship hopes alive. Game two is set for 6:35 p.m. on Monday night.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.