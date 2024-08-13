Rox Squash Stingers To Force Deciding Game Three

The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a big lead and (this time) held on for an 11-2 win over the Stingers in Willmar on Monday night. The best-of-three series is now tied at one game apiece.

The Rox, who led Sunday's game one 10-3 heading into the eighth inning before falling 13-12, jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings in game two before adding four runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull away.

Ty Bothwell got the start for the Rox and pitched very well. The lefty from Indiana University tossed 7.2 innings while allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out ten Singers.

Tyler Bishop led five Rox players who had multi-hit games, finishing 3-6 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Ben Higdon, Jackson Hauge, Braden Calise and Kaden Amundson each had a pair of hits for St. Cloud.

The Rox and Stingers will meet up for a deciding game three of their series on Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

If the Rox pull off a win on Tuesday they would host LaCrosse for the Great Plains Championship at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday. The Great Plains Championship and Northwoods League Championship games are both single-game series.

