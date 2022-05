UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the state, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties, until 10:00 p.m. Monday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

More thunderstorms could redevelop later Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Get our free mobile app

Please have a way to receive severe weather watches and warnings!