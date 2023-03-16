Top Dishes Wanted for Second Annual St. Cloud Restaurant Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Back by popular demand, Visit Greater St. Cloud will hold their second annual St. Cloud Area Restaurant Week.

The week is dedicated to experiencing the best foods at some of St. Cloud's most delicious restaurants.

Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud. She says this year will feature all new food categories for each day.

The new topics this year include Health Conscious on Monday, Seafood on Tuesday, Wednesday is Pasta, Thursday is Sweet Treats, Beverages on Friday, Unique Finds on Saturday and Sandwiches for Sunday of that week.

Thompson says restaurants will once again be able to pick from one of the seven categories and submit their menu item of choice.

Submissions will be accepted through March 27th. Thompson says the full list of participating restaurants will be announced sometime next month.

Whether you are a local looking for a new menu item to try at a beloved establishment or a convention attendee experiencing St. Cloud for the first time, we know that the St. Cloud Area Restaurant week will showcase many delicious flavors and increase the economic spend and visibility of our community.

Last year, over 30 restaurants participated in the event, which brought in over 800 people from seven states and over 85 cities to central Minnesota.

St. Cloud Area Restaurant Week runs May 15th through May 21st.

