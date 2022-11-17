Top 7 Places Around St. Cloud to Warm Up with a Cup of Soup!
Nothing I enjoy more on a cold day is a warm, cup of soup that I can wrap my hands around, take in the aroma, then dig in! If you asked me to choose a favorite I probably couldn't, I love pretty much all of them!
Chicken noodle soup, wild rice soup, chicken tortilla, loaded baked potato, beer cheese, cream of broccoli, tomato basil and honestly I could keep listing them. What I have on a given day, depends on my mood. But you can always guarantee, especially during the cold months I will be asking any restaurant, bistro, diner or establishment that serves soup, "what is your soup of the day"?
Now being new-ish to the area, going on three months now, I was wondering what are some of the top places to go in St. Cloud to warm up with a cup or bowl, depending on the day, of tasty soup. Here are the top results with reviews according to Yelp, so please don't argue with the messenger!
- 1.) Dolsie's Lunch Box Grille (810 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN)
"...The creamy chicken tortilla soup had just the right amount of spice and really worked well with the tacos."
- 2.) Jules' Bistro (921 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN) *I'm sensing a St. Germain Street pattern...)
"...Jules is a Jewel! From the amazing freshly made soups and chili to the salads, pizza..."
- 3.) Arroy (800 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN) *seriously though*
"...I liked everything I ate. Our table ordered soup, appetizers, rice and noodle dishes."
- 4.) Krewe Restaurant (24 College Ave N. St. Joseph, MN)
"...soup was very flavorful just a tad too salty. The broiled oysters were unique with the cornbread..."
- 5.) The Local Blend (19 West Minnesota Street St. Joseph, MN)
"...I wanted cafe-ish food - sandwiches, salad, soup - and that is what I got! The food was very good! We ordered the Mushroom and Swiss Wild Rice Patty (sandwich), and the Olive and Herb Salad."
- 6.) The Pickled Loon (715 West Saint Germain Street St. Cloud, MN)
"...started with a chicken fajita soup that came on a small bed of rice in the cup. The chicken was perfectly cooked and just fell apart in my mouth."
- 7.) Dong Khanh (266 33rd Avenue South St. Cloud, MN)
"...Their soups are really good, my kid loves the Sweet and Sour..."
Mmmm, who else is hungry for soup now? There's a few ideas for you, but always up for trying your favorites too, let me know what they are meganz@mix949.com
