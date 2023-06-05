I’m brand new to 98.1 Minnesota’s New Country. But I’m definitely NOT new to Minnesota! All about that and more below:

I was born & raised in South Minneapolis right near Minnehaha Falls. I went to college for a year at the U of M, Twin Cities and then finished my college education with a Mass Communications degree at Bemidji State University. I’m excited to be back in my home state near family and long-time friends! I have a (possibly unhealthy) addiction to the MN Vikings! There may or may not be a tatoo to show for it! In all my years outside the state of MN I never stopped loving the Vikings and as you well know, it’s a long and torturous relationship where they tease us with a winning season…only to fall out of the playoffs short of the Superbowl. But I love them. SKOL!!! I LOVE horror movies. The more twisted, the better. Think of movies like SAW, Hostel or Stephen King’s “It”. I’ve seen them all an then some! I have St. Cloud ties too! I spent one summer in St. Cloud during college, taking a couple classes at SCSU that I couldn’t get in Bemidji. Also, my brother Bruce graduated from to SCSU! He met his now wife Julie when they worked together at Coborns. Julie, my sister-in-law, was born & raised here in St. Cloud! I’m single (recently divorced), I love going to the horse races (hello Caterbury Park!) and I LOVE Country music!!

