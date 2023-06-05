Top 5 Things to Know About 98.1 Minnesota’s New Country Afternoon Host
I’m brand new to 98.1 Minnesota’s New Country. But I’m definitely NOT new to Minnesota! All about that and more below:
Get our free mobile app
- I was born & raised in South Minneapolis right near Minnehaha Falls. I went to college for a year at the U of M, Twin Cities and then finished my college education with a Mass Communications degree at Bemidji State University. I’m excited to be back in my home state near family and long-time friends!
- I have a (possibly unhealthy) addiction to the MN Vikings! There may or may not be a tatoo to show for it! In all my years outside the state of MN I never stopped loving the Vikings and as you well know, it’s a long and torturous relationship where they tease us with a winning season…only to fall out of the playoffs short of the Superbowl. But I love them. SKOL!!!
- I LOVE horror movies. The more twisted, the better. Think of movies like SAW, Hostel or Stephen King’s “It”. I’ve seen them all an then some!
- I have St. Cloud ties too! I spent one summer in St. Cloud during college, taking a couple classes at SCSU that I couldn’t get in Bemidji. Also, my brother Bruce graduated from to SCSU! He met his now wife Julie when they worked together at Coborns. Julie, my sister-in-law, was born & raised here in St. Cloud!
- I’m single (recently divorced), I love going to the horse races (hello Caterbury Park!) and I LOVE Country music!!
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state