Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul

Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul

Photo by Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Americans are traveling a lot more these days and that trend is predicted to continue right through this summer.

Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of Minneapolis-based Thrifty Traveler. He says this will for sure be the busiest summer travel season since the pandemic, if not ever.

Everything that we're hearing and seeing, this is going to be crazy.  People are coming out of the woodwork heading into the summer as they have been so far in 2023 to get back out there and travel.

Potter says if you haven't booked your flights for vacation yet you should do that sooner rather than later. He suggests being flexible with your dates to save money and try to book the earliest flight during the day that you can.

Because the data is very clear, if you take off before 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. your odds of getting off the ground are much higher than when you get into the afternoon or evening.

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport these are the Top 10 destinations from MSP, based on the number of departing seats, for July, August and September.

#1 - Denver

Photo by Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash
loading...

#2 - Chicago

Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash
loading...

#3 - New York

Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr on Unsplash
loading...

#4 - Atlanta

Photo by Erin Doering on Unsplash
loading...

#5 - Las Vegas

Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash
loading...

#6 - Los Angeles

Photo by Ahmet Yalçınkaya on Unsplash
loading...

#7 - Seattle

Photo by Ben Dutton on Unsplash
loading...

#8 - Phoenix

Photo by Joe Cook on Unsplash
loading...

#9 - Dallas/Fort Worth

Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash
loading...

#10 - San Francisco

Photo by Joonyeop Baek on Unsplash
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Of course, those cities are necessarily the final destinations for some travelers who may be getting on a connecting flight.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports