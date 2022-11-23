Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather.
So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
#1 Phoenix
#2 Denver
#3 Atlanta
#4 Orlando
#5 Chicago-O'Hare
#6 Las Vegas
#7 Fort Myers
#8 Dallas/Fort Worth
#9 Los Angeles
#10 Cancun
MSP says the list is a little different than in the summer months when Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco all make the top 10, and Orlando, Fort Myers, and Cancun drop off the top 10.
MSP Communications Manager Jeff Lea says they are expecting 36,000 people through checkpoints the day before Thanksgiving, and more than 34,000 through checkpoints on Sunday. That’s busier than last year on those same days before and after the holiday.
From the St. Cloud Regional Airport, you can fly this winter on Allegiant Airlines to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida. Or, take a charter flight to Laughlin, Nevada in January.