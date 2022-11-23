Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport

Photo by Nathan Fertig on Unsplash

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather.

So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)

#1 Phoenix

Photo by Nathan Fertig on Unsplash
#2 Denver

Photo by Pieter van de Sande on Unsplash
#3 Atlanta

Photo by Brad Huchteman on Unsplash
#4 Orlando

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash
#5 Chicago-O'Hare

Photo by Sawyer Bengtson on Unsplash
#6 Las Vegas

Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash
#7 Fort Myers

Photo by Annie Xia on Unsplash
#8 Dallas/Fort Worth

Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash
#9 Los Angeles

Photo by Ahmet Yalçınkaya on Unsplash
#10 Cancun

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash
MSP says the list is a little different than in the summer months when Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco all make the top 10, and Orlando, Fort Myers, and Cancun drop off the top 10.

MSP Communications Manager Jeff Lea says they are expecting 36,000 people through checkpoints the day before Thanksgiving, and more than 34,000 through checkpoints on Sunday. That’s busier than last year on those same days before and after the holiday.

From the St. Cloud Regional Airport, you can fly this winter on Allegiant Airlines to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida.  Or, take a charter flight to Laughlin, Nevada in January.

