Too Sweet! MN Candy Store Puts Up Amazing ‘Christmas Story’ Display

'Tis the Season! Well with the snow we saw this morning it feels more Christmas-y than Friday when we had patches of green and brown grass in our front yards. One Minnesota candy store just completed putting up an EPIC holiday display this weekend! Check out the display windows at Canelake's Candies in Virginia!

We finished our Christmas Story windows!!! Stop by day or night to see all the characters from this favorite holiday show! We not only love the Christmas Story, but Canelake's Candies is one of the sponsors for "A Christmas Story, the Musical" a performance by the Lyric Center for the Arts.....coming soon!!! And stay tuned for Ohh...FFFudge, also coming soon!!!

The decorations in the store window are to help promote an upcoming musical in Virginia, but how epic is this display?!

The shop worked over the weekend to get the display looking just right. They were even able to find a pair of glasses that look just like Ralphies!

Seeing the Christmas Story display online has me wondering if there are any closer Minnesota businesses that do something similar to what this candy shop did, do you know of any?

While you don't have to go ALL out like Canelake's Candies, it WOULD certainly be nice to see YOUR holiday lights this winter! You can send us pictures of your holiday displays/lights using our apps!

Get our free mobile app

For those interested in watching the movie, you can head over to TBS' website to watch it online or on their app, and it wouldn't be the holiday season without A Christmas Story marathon on Christmas Eve, right?

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads