Tom Bearson Foundation Dedicates Funds for New Basketball Courts

SARTELL -- The Tom Bearson Foundation is partnering with the city of Sartell to bring a new amenity to Pinecone Central Park.

The organization has committed $150,000 to install three full-size basketball sports courts, with six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping.

Tom's father Greg Bearson says he hopes the courts become a welcoming place for park users to enjoy basketball.

I envision the courts will become a destination for a lot of basketball players in central Minnesota. I think these courts are going to be so cool that there will be a lot of people wanting to come play at these courts, which is a good thing. We get kids outside, playing basketball in a beautiful setting.

Construction will begin this summer with the installation of the basketball courts and continue in phases over the next few years.

The Tom Bearson Foundation is dedicated to keeping his memory alive through a variety of initiatives including scholarships, high school and youth basketball activities, and personal safety programs.

Tom Bearson was a Sartell High School graduate who was murdered in 2014 while attending North Dakota State University.

In addition to this project, Pinecone Central Park will have additional parking on the south end of the property that will be used as a skating rink in the winter.

There will also be two playground structures added to each side of the concession building, which will be home to Mr. Twisty.