Time’s Running Out For Spring Tree Sale

Photo: City of Monticello/Unsplash.com

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Residents of Monticello and the surrounding area have until the end of the month to order trees through the city’s Spring Tree Sale.

Four varieties are available this year:

  • State Street Maple,
  • Honey Locust,
  • Red Splendor Crab,
  • Hazen Apple.

Trees cost $40 with a limit of three trees per property.

Residents have until Thursday, April 27th to order the trees; they’ll be available for pickup on April 29th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Park Barn.

For more information on the program, find the details here.

