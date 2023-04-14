Time’s Running Out For Spring Tree Sale

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Residents of Monticello and the surrounding area have until the end of the month to order trees through the city’s Spring Tree Sale.

Four varieties are available this year:

State Street Maple,

Honey Locust,

Red Splendor Crab,

Hazen Apple.

Trees cost $40 with a limit of three trees per property.

Residents have until Thursday, April 27th to order the trees; they’ll be available for pickup on April 29th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Park Barn.

For more information on the program, find the details here.

