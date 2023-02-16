Crash Closes Monticello City Hall and Community Center

Crash Closes Monticello City Hall and Community Center

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The Monticello City Hall and Community Center is closed until further notice.

Officials say deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the community center just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of a pickup driving through the east door of the community center.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities found an adult man who was driving the vehicle. He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and officials with the Monticello City Hall and Community Center were not immediately available for comment.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

175 Years of Benton County History

Filed Under: monticello news
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports