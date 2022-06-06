Time Is Running Out For Spring Planting

ST. PAUL -- Farmers have made great progress in this spring’s planting, but the clock is quickly running out.

The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 93% of the state’s corn crop is planted, 66% of the crop has emerged, and 89% of the emerged corn is in the fair or good category. The corn final planting date was May 31st for central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

June 5th was the final planting date for spring wheat, and area farmers report 65% of the crop is planted with 33% emerged.

As for soybeans, the report says 72% of the crop is planted, with the final planting date coming up June 10th. This year’s soybean crop is 39% emerged.

Once the final planting date has passed, farmers can continue to plant for 25 more days before federal crop insurance will not insure the crop.