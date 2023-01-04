Three Reasons Why The Vikings Are The Most Popular Team In Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have long been king of the Minnesota sports scene. Sure, a Twins World Series run here or a North Stars trip to the Stanley Cup Finals may steal the spotlight temporarily, but the Vikings are at the top of the heat for the most part.

To me, there are three reasons why this is the case.

THE GAMES ARE ALL ON "FREE" TV

Fans in the state of Minnesota can see every single Vikings game, without exception, on 'free' TV. Admittedly, its harder to access even 'free' television than it was even 15 years ago with the digital antennas, but the fact remains that the games are not shown exclusively on cable (again, in the Vikings' coverage area... if you want to watch them from another state you may need cable).

Compare that to the Wild who may have games on Bally Sports, TNT or ESPN on a given night or even perhaps on ESPN+, which is essentially pay-per-view. Fans know where and when to find the Vikings game on TV.

THE TEAM IS RARELY BAD

The Vikings take a lot of guff for their playoff failures but the fact is the team has the seventh-highest winning percentage in NFL history. Yes, the losses in the big games are maddening, but its better than being the Lions (who haven't won a playoff game since 1991).

The Vikings' ownership puts a strong effort year after year to field a winning team and the fans support reflects that dedication.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are the worst team in the history of pro sports (statistically).

THERE IS CONTINUITY ON THE ROSTER

Even casual fans can keep up with the team thanks to keeping familiar faces around. Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Adam Theilen and Dalvin Cook in particular have been with the team long enough that even your football-adverse uncle probably recognizes their names.

Compare that with the revolving door of the Twins, who seem to bring in nearly an entirely new roster every year, especially the pitching staff!